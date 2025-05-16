It comes after the #17 Ford Mustang of Chris Buescher was found to have breached section 14.1.C of the rules and regulations, which relates to overall assembled vehicles rules.

In addition to the fine, the team was docked 60 points in the owners’ standings and 60 points in the drivers’ standings. Buescher also lost five playoff points.

Buescher’s crew chief Scott Graves has been suspended for two NASCAR Cup Series races at North Wilkesboro Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The #17 Ford Mustang was inspected at the NASCAR R&D centre this week where it was found the maximum two inches of reinforcement behind the front bumper foam had been exceeded.

Buescher finished eighth in the Kansas Speedway race, which was won by Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson.

The penalty drops Buescher from 12th to 24th in the standings, going from 33 points above the top 16 cut-off line to 27 points below it.

NASCAR Cup Series managing director Brad Moran explained the rationale behind the penalty.

“As the car was being developed, we recognised we were doing damage to the nose of the car and didn’t want to be using up good parts (on repairs),” Moran said on NASCAR’s Hauler Talk.

“We put out communications that were very clear and specific that teams could strengthen behind the foam, which is where there was cracking and damage during the races.

“It was an area around the foam that you’re allowed 2 inches, and it was beyond that, which is a rule violation.

“They were allowed to modify that area but not to the extent they did, and that’s why it turned it into an L1.”

RFK Racing said in a statement it was evaluating whether it would appeal the penalty.

“RFK Racing acknowledges the penalties assessed by NASCAR to the No. 17 Ford Mustang following this past weekend’s race in Kansas,” a statement read.

“We remain committed to full compliance with NASCAR’s rules.

“At this time, we are carefully reviewing the details of the situation to determine if we will file an appeal within the timeframe allotted.”

NASCAR continues on Monday with the annual All Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.