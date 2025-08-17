The result matches his efforts earlier this year at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Van Gisbergen’s best result in the Cup Series remains 12th at Martinsville Speedway with Kaulig Racing in 2024.

After starting 27th, the Trackhouse Racing driver ran as high as 10th at Richmond Raceway on merit until his tyres faded in Stage 3.

His day was dogged by an ill-handling car, which was loose into the corner, tight mid-corner, and loose off the corner during Stage 1.

The #88 Chevrolet Camaro driver eventually found that the middle and high line worked best for him in Stage 2 and began to set times as quick as the top five runners.

Tyre wear was ultimately van Gisbergen’s kryptonite. With 73 laps to go in the race, he said he was “in trouble” and the team decided to pit.

He dropped a lap by pitting under green. He eventually got his lap back, but as his tyres wore out again, he lost the lead lap.

All told, van Gisbergen wound up the first car a lap down in 14th.

“Awesome job there, guys,” van Gisbergen said over the radio as he took the chequered flag.

“Good result, good recovery. Thank you.”

The race was won by Austin Dillon, who booked himself a Playoffs berth with a dominant performance in the #3 Richard Childress Racing Camaro.

It’s the second year in a row that Dillon has triumphed at Richmond. Last year, he won in controversial circumstances, which ultimately led to him being booted out of the Playoffs.

Dillon led 107 of the 400 laps to beat a hard-charging Alex Bowman, who came up short in the #48 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro.

“Man, that feels good,” said Dillon.

“I’ve got to thank the good lord above. I really wanted that one. Last year hurt really bad. Just going through the whole process of it, but this one feels so sweet.

“Man, I love Richmond.”

Dillon revealed post-race that he had been competing with a broken rib.

“I didn’t feel great. I’m actually racing with a broken rib right now for the last two weeks,” he said.

The win comes in the second-to-last round of the regular season before the Playoffs begin with the Round of 12.

Daytona hosts the final round of the regular season on Sunday, August 24 (AEST).

Chase Elliott’s day ends early after a huge crash late in stage two. 📺 USA Network pic.twitter.com/38xd3aIiSq — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 17, 2025

The 400-lap contest was a topsy-turvy affair. Ryan Preece in the #60 RFK Racing Ford Mustang started from pole but 35th with a brake issue that meant he finished four laps down.

Toyota looked to be the brand to beat, but its top contenders all suffered separate issues.

Denny Hamlin in the #11 Camry was the best of them in 10th. He had several slow pit stops and copped a pit lane speeding penalty.

Chase Briscoe in the #19 Camry wound up 13th despite being spun on Lap 198 in an incident that damaged several cars.

Chase Elliott in the #5 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro was taken out when he was clipped by Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch in the #8 Camaro.

Elliott went nose-first into the outside wall and damaged his car beyond repair.

Bubba Wallace was another front-running Toyota until the #23 Camry lost its left front wheel during its final pit stop. He finished 28th.

Pit lane was also a sore spot for van Gisbergen, who was hit by Ricky Stenhouse Jr as the #47 Hyak Motorsports car exit his pit box.

Christopher Bell in the #20 Camry was stung for crossing the orange line on pit entry and had to serve a drive-through penalty. He finished 21st.

Results: NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400, Richmond Raceway