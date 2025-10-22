NASCAR teased the layout in a promotional video, and now the final version of the 16-turn circuit has been revealed.

The top three divisions – the Cup Series, O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, and Craftsman Truck Series – will also feature during the June 19-21 weekend (local time).

“It’s so exciting to finally share the street course layout and provide this first look for our long-time and new fans,” said NASCAR San Diego President Amy Lupo.

“Anticipation for this event is already high, and we know this course layout will raise that level of excitement even higher.

“We can’t wait to see how the best drivers in the world meet this challenge, while celebrating America’s Navy.”

San Diego effectively replaces the Chicago Street Course, which will take a minimum one-year hiatus with plans to potentially return in 2027.

Chicago will retain a race weekend, however, with Chicagoland Speedway set to make its return to the calendar thanks to a multi-million dollar restoration.

