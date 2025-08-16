McLaughlin largely had van Gisbergen’s measure while they raced together in Supercars.

From 2013 to 2016, van Gisbergen finished ahead of McLaughlin in the drivers’ championship. That included a runner-up finish in 2014 and the title in 2016.

From 2017 to 2020, McLaughlin finished ahead of van Gisbergen, finishing second to Jamie Whincup in 2017 before his three-peat in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

While racing in Supercars, McLaughlin foreshadowed a future in the United States and the expectation was that he would land in NASCAR.

However, Roger Penske pointed the Kiwi to IndyCar where he has enjoyed race wins and an Indianapolis 500 pole position.

Van Gisbergen also made it to the United States in NASCAR.

Amid a dominant run, there were suggestions by IndyCar commentator Townsend Bell that McLaughlin would be the only match for van Gisbergen.

“I definitely think I could give Shane a run for his money, but at the same time, I’m very happy for Shane,” said McLaughlin, speaking via On Track with James Hinchcliffe and Alexander Rossi.

“What he’s doing, I’ve always said he’s the one guy over there that could come over and do this.

“He’s so detailed with everything. He’s very fast. He’ll eventually get the ovals, which will be really good for him and now he’s got some security to do it with his contract.

“Never say never, but just whenever the timing is right.”

Asked whether he still had an interest in NASCAR, McLaughlin said there were too many complications to take any serious interest in a cameo any time soon.

McLaughlin identified two key problems in making a switch.

“We’ve talked about it, but at the same time, I just want to get my finger on the pulse here. My full focus right now is IndyCar,” he explained.

“I would love to maybe in the off-season, could I try to do a NASCAR race outside of our season that wouldn’t impact it? There are so many complications with all that too.

“They run Fords, I’m in a Chevy. I’m a Chevy guy. There are a whole range of things that come into that.

“Honestly, as much as it would be cool, it’s just not on my radar right now.

“There are just too many things, especially with the year we’ve had and I just want to lock in a little bit. But, for sure, interested.”