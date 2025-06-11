The upcoming road course race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez bears some similarities to the Chicago Street Race that van Gisbergen won in 2023.

The lion’s share of the field will have never raced at Mexico City, which will go some way to levelling the playing field, much like Chicago.

Van Gisbergen’s familiarity with street circuits from his Supercars days and spatial awareness no doubt played a part in that famous win.

Couple that with his ability to heel-and-toe on the bumpy Chicago streets plus some wet weather and all the ingredients were there for success.

However, the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez is more akin to Circuit of the Americas, with a billiard smooth surface and expansive run-off areas tailormade for Formula 1.

If van Gisbergen has an advantage somewhere, it’s at Chicago, whereas his Cup Series competitors bridge the gap at courses like Circuit of the Americas, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, the Charlotte ROVAL, and Watkins Glen.

In fact, van Gisbergen hasn’t been able to win another Cup Series race since his breakthrough in Chicago – whether that’s because of illness, car issues, being taken out in the case of last year’s street race, or being beaten at your own game (see Watkins Glen).

Much like Circuit of the Americas, van Gisbergen is expecting carnage at the first turn in Mexico City, which features the longest straight of any Cup Series road course at 1.2km long.

“I’ve been doing a lot of simulation lately and it’s pretty cool, a challenging and big track,” said van Gisbergen.

“There are lots of technical sections and it’s going to be very difficult. Turn 1 is going to be carnage I think with how NASCAR restarts are.

“It’s going to be nuts but I’m looking forward to some right-handers this weekend.”

Van Gisbergen could vault himself from the bottom of the drivers’ championship to the top 16 come Monday (AEST).

As it stands, he’s 33rd in the points. A win would book him a spot in the first round of the Playoffs.

There are just a handful of drivers who have experience at Mexico City in its current or former configuration.

Michael McDowell made one Champ Car start in 2005 before it was renovated for the Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix.

Katherine Legge, who makes her Cup Series return, has also raced Champ Car there twice in 2006 and 2007.

AJ Allmendinger twice stood on the podium in Mexico, finishing third and second in Champ Car across 2004 and 2005.

“Everyone expects us to perform on road courses,” said van Gisbergen.

“Not that we have been hanging out for it, but the ovals have been a big learning process the last couple of months.

“It will be nice for sure to have a bit of a break and race on the types of courses I’m used to, which means turning right.

“I know I’ll be good at them, but having an advantage, no.

“Other people have been there before and the unknowns, the air and how different the cars will feel with no downforce and stuff, are big.

“I don’t think it’s an advantage, but I certainly know I’ll be okay there.”

Monday’s race gets underway at 5am AEST and will take in 100 laps of Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.