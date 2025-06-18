Ahead of the first Cup Series event at Mexico City, the Kiwi joked about his form in the first few races.

He referenced Red Bull’s demotion of compatriot Liam Lawson to Racing Bulls, who was replaced by Yuki Tsunoda at the top team after just two races.

In the first seven Cup Series races, van Gisbergen finished higher than 30th on two occasions, suggesting he might not have lasted long at Trackhouse if the same Red Bull rules applied.

“I’m glad I didn’t drive for Red Bull F1 after how the first few rounds went,” van Gisbergen laughed.

“Justin has been amazing, supporting me and just giving me all the time I need and not putting pressure on.

“It’s been really cool.”

The remarks come at a time when his teammate Daniel Suarez is at risk of being dropped in favour of up-and-comer Connor Zilisch, who at 18 years old is being tipped as future champion of the sport.

Van Gisbergen has had a tough start to Cup Series competition, fueling rumours he might be on the outer too.

Speaking on his transition from the Xfinity Series to the Cup Series, van Gisbergen said he had to “start again” despite an introductory year on ovals.

“I feel like I’ve had to start again,” van Gisbergen said.

“Like last year taught me a lot and helped me get acclimated to American racing. The cars are just like chalk and cheese different.

“There’s no comparison to how they drive, how they react in the air. I feel like I’m learning everything again.

“I went to Nashville the other week and the cars drive nothing similar. I feel like I’m a complete rookie all together, but the results are improving and the pace is getting better.

“I feel like we’re not forcing it. Like I’m not doing stupid stuff trying to keep up every week.

“I think we’re being methodical, getting better every week, learning our processes and our genuine competitiveness has gotten a lot better.

“We’ve been frustrated with 18th or whatever it’s been the last couple of weeks because we had potential to be at the back end of the top 10 or 15th, which is a decent result for how it’s been going.

“If we keep progressing on the ovals then these road courses coming up, anything can happen. I’m relatively happy.”

Van Gisbergen has been buoyed by the team’s week-on-week improvements. In the first six oval races, the Kiwi never cracked the top 20. In four of the last eight, he’s been 20th or higher.

His season-best oval result remains 14th at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The Kiwi isn’t afraid to admit racing on road courses is a nice change of scenery, even if it comes at a time when the team is on an upward trajectory on ovals.

“You just feel the confidence in the team and even the pit crew guys. Everyone is just uplifted the last few weeks,” he said.

“Not that everyone was down, but it was a bit of a grind and everyone… the last few weeks things have started to come a lot easier.

“Our pit stop averages are much quicker. Just all the simple things, we’re getting a lot better and better.

“My restarts are finally in the positive when they had been well negative for the first half of the year. Every single area we seem to be getting a lot better in. It’s been fun.”

The NASCAR Cup Series continues at Pocono Raceway on June 23.