The Trackhouse Racing driver has a rotating roster of sponsors this year including WeatherTech and Red Bull – now SafetyCulture has joined the fold.

The brand is the work of Australian Luke Anear, who late last year stepped down from his post as the company’s CEO.

The company was born in 2004 out of Townsville and has grown to become one of Australia’s largest privately owned technology companies with a valuation of $2.5 billion.

SafetyCulture has been a regular sponsor of van Gisbergen in NASCAR, taking naming rights on several Xfinity Series and Cup Series races last year.

“I have got to meet so many new people in America that I now call my friends, but it is really nice to see SafetyCulture who has been part of my racing career in New Zealand and Australia join me over here,” said Van Gisbergen.

“They have seen the power of NASCAR, and I know they plan to be at a lot of races and use this relationship with Trackhouse and myself to connect with our amazing fans in America and around the world.”

SafetyCulture will be the naming rights sponsor of van Gisbergen’s #88 Chevrolet Camaro at Bristol, Talladega, Texas, Kansas, Michigan, Mexico City, and Pocono.

It will also take naming rights on Ross Chastain’s #1 car at Daytona in August.

“At SafetyCulture, we’re all about helping teams improve—whether that’s on the racetrack or the factory floor,” said SafetyCulture CEO Kelly Vohs.

“Trackhouse Racing is a prime example, using our technology to get better and move fast – all under pressure. We’re energized by this partnership and being a part of helping them win this season.”

Van Gisbergen will continue his season at Martinsville Speedway on March 31.