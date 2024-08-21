SafetyCulture is an Australian business started by Luke Anear, who competes regularly in asphalt and gravel rallies.

Van Gisbergen makes his Cup Series return at the famed Florida superspeedway for what will be his fifth start in the premier class this year.

His Cup Series program with Kaulig Racing has been blighted by issues.

At Circuit of the Americas he suffered a transmission issue while charging through the field but could only muster 20th in the end.

Van Gisbergen led at Talladega but fell back to 28th when Ty Gibbs and Kyle Busch stalled the New Zealander's momentum in the dying moments of the race.

He finished 28th again in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte and then got taken out early on the streets of Chicago.

While a top 10 berth hasn't been forthcoming in the Cup Series yet, van Gisbergen has enjoyed plenty of success in the Xfinity Series.

To date, he has three wins and six top 10 finishes.

The Kiwi will race at Daytona on Saturday (AEST) in the Xfinity Series at 9:30am and in the Cup Series on Sunday at 9:30am.

Coverage is live and exclusive on Fox Sports and Kayo.