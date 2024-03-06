Trackhouse Racing has announced the development in conjunction with news that multi-billion-dollar Sydney-based tech company SafetyCulture has come onboard as a team sponsor.

SafetyCulture, founded by Australian rally driver Luke Anear, had already signed up as a personal sponsor of van Gisbergen and will now be Trackhouse's Official Workplace Operations Partner.

As part of the deal, it will have primary sponsorship of the New Zealander's #97 Chevrolet in three Xfinity Series races – Phoenix this Saturday (local time), Michigan on August 17, and Kansas on September 28 – as well as the #16 Chevrolet which he will drive in the Cup Series at Daytona on August 24.

Both of those entries belong to Kaulig Racing, where van Gisbergen has been placed for his full, 33-race Xfinity campaign for 2024 and his other seven Cup starts.

“Partnering with Trackhouse Racing is an incredible opportunity to showcase the teamwork and behind-the-scenes collaboration it takes to have success out on the track,” said Anear, SafetyCulture's CEO.

“The Trackhouse team are known for their commitment, perseverance and hard work, which is what we're all about.

“The team has had an incredible start this season, and we look forward to helping them simplify their behind-the-scenes operations, so they continue to deliver great results.”

Trackhouse founder/co-owner Justin Marks said, “We're thrilled to have SafetyCulture join Team Trackhouse and support Shane van Gisbergen.

“There's a lot of synergy between our brands, and we look forward to putting SafetyCulture's technology to good use across our team operations.”

The addition of the Daytona Cup race to the programme makes for eight top-tier stock car races and at least 42 in total this year (including one in the ARCA Series at Daytona in February).

Van Gisbergen's first Cup race of 2024 will come at the Circuit of The Americas on the weekend of Sunday, March 24 (local time), with his previous results in the series being first on the Chicago Street Circuit and 10th on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in 2023.

He is currently 16th in the Xfinity Series after an engine failure last time out in Race 3 of the season at Las Vegas.