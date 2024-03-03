Van Gisbergen had managed to complete only 27 laps out of a scheduled 200 when he pitted with problems for the #97 Chevrolet.

His Kaulig Racing crew pushed the car into the garage but could not get it back out after diagnosing a dropped cylinder, and the New Zealander was classified 37th.

“I guess, just a tough one all weekend,” said van Gisbergen.

“We just had little things go wrong, which is a shame, and we just needed to be out there logging laps in practice and then in the race as well.

“I felt like I was driving well within myself, just building up getting more and more comfortable, and then unfortunately we had a motor issue.

“So, it's a real shame. We just need to be out there and keep the learning process going.

“But, the best thing about this racing is there's another one next week, so we'll have a good think about it, regroup, and try and do better next week.”

The three-time Supercars champion had qualified 25th after losing practice time due to two pre-race inspection failures, dropped to 28th in the opening laps, then inherited 24th due to the first incident of the race.

He had slipped back to 29th again before pitting and ultimately bringing an end to his race, meaning van Gisbergen drops from ninth to 16th in the series standings.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series continues next weekend at Phoenix Raceway.