According to reports from the US, van Gisbergen's Kaulig Racing Camaro failed the pre-qualifying inspection – twice.

As a result the team had a crew member ejected and will lose pit selection for the Phoenix round next weekend.

It also cost van Gisbergen track time in practice, the Kiwi 33rd fastest in that session before improving to 25th in qualifying for the Las Vegas race.

Cole Cluster took pole from Chandler Smith, while van Gisbergen's Kaulig teammate AJ Allmendinger will start from third.

The race starts at 9am AEDT on Sunday.