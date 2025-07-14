It marked the first time since November 13, 2011 that a car carrying Red Bull as its primary sponsor won a Cup Series race.

Kasey Kahne was the last to do it in the Kobalt Tools 500 at Phoenix Raceway, driving a Toyota.

Back then, the energy drink giant ran its own operation under the ‘Team Red Bull’ banner.

The squad was run by Dietrich Mateschitz and Chaleo Yoovidhya and managed by Jay Frye, who later went on to run IndyCar.

The team folded at the end of 2011 and Red Bull sponsorship was not seen on a car again in NASCAR until van Gisbergen arrived.

Van Gisbergen hailed his latest win one of the most satisfying.

It ties him with Tony Stewart (1999) and Jimmie Johnson (2002) for the most wins in a rookie NASCAR Cup Series season.

With more road course races at Watkins Glen and Charlotte to come, van Gisbergen could conceivably eclipse that record.

“It’s amazing, an amazing day,” said van Gisbergen after his Sonoma win.

Red Bull is back🥺🥺let’s go!!!!! Proud of @TeamTrackhouse — Connor Zilisch (@ConnorZilisch) July 13, 2025

“We had a great time as a team last week. So yeah, to do it again, it’s hard to put into words at the moment.

“We’ll probably get home a bit too late tonight to celebrate, but you just have to appreciate the run we’ve had.

“For us it was a tough start to the year. We’ve gotten better and better, and yeah, as a team it’s such a cool atmosphere to be a part of and so special to share it with these guys and girls.”

Nice to see you back in NASCAR Victory Lane, @redbull‼️ pic.twitter.com/ai3h6PNTFr — Trackhouse Racing (@TeamTrackhouse) July 13, 2025

Van Gisbergen is under no illusion that his road course wins will not immediately translate to oval success.

However, he said he can see positive signs.

“We were coming 50th it felt like, but it wasn’t the complete end of the world,” he explained.

“I felt like I was getting better as a driver, getting closer to my teammates and starting to match what they were doing.

“You could just feel that we were better than what we were. It just had to sort of click.

The last month and a half, two months, we’ve really started getting better, the #88 car, and then also the team, as well, we’ve started getting better and better.

“It’s four wins for us now as a team, and it’s been an amazing turnaround for everyone.

“Yeah, I’m not under any illusion we’re going to go out next week and win, but I’d like to keep that progression going and keep starting to build towards the midfield and then the top half of it.”

Van Gisbergen wants Zilisch alongside

This year, van Gisbergen and Trackhouse Racing teammate Connor Zilisch have worn the Red Bull colours on the #88 and #87 respectively.

Zilisch is tipped to join the Cup Series full-time in 2026, replacing Mexico’s Daniel Suarez.

Van Gisbergen finished second to Zilisch in Sunday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Sonoma.

The Kiwi was quick to heap praise on the 18-year-old America after pipping him, adding that he would like him full-time at the team next year.

“I’m going to have to race him a lot in the future, right,” said van Gisbergen.

“He’s a star of the sport or going to be, even more so. Racing him yesterday, he doesn’t look like he’s 18. He’s placing the car in perfect spots and drives amazing.

“He’s an awesome young kid. If he ends up being my teammate or not next year, I hope he does, it’ll be a lot of fun.”