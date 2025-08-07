Kaulig Racing confirmed Brown will race at Portland in the #11 Chevrolet Camaro on August 31 (AEST).

“Very excited to be racing NASCAR again with Kaulig Racing,” Brown wrote on social media.

“Looking forward to having a crack at the Xfinity Series.”

The opportunity to race the #11 comes after the team split with Josh Williams.

Spire Motorsports NASCAR Cup Series driver Carson Hocevar took over the car at Iowa and teammate Michael McDowell will race it at Watkins Glen this weekend.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve driven an Xfinity car, so I’m really excited about it,” said McDowell ahead of the Watkins Glen weekend.

“We are going to one of my favourite tracks at Watkins Glen and a place where I have a lot of experience in a handful of different series.

“It’s going to be a big weekend. I’m thankful for the opportunity and excited to get to the track with both Kaulig and Spire.”

Justin Haley, another Spire driver, will take the reins at Daytona next weekend. Brown will be the fifth different driver to pilot the #11 this year.

Brown will be one of two Australians in the field at Portland with Jack Perkins joining Joe Gibbs Racing in the #19 Toyota Supra.

It’s the second outing for Brown this year after a short-lived cameo on the streets of Chicago in the Cup Series.

Driving the #13 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro, Brown was caught up in a crash in the opening laps of the race.