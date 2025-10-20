During the pit stop cycle on Lap 111 of 188, van Gisbergen joined a gaggle of cars to head to the pit lane.

Under brakes, van Gisbergen hit a puddle on the apron, which got his #88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro loose and into a spin.

Van Gisbergen nudged the #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry of Christopher Bell and the #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro of William Byron before coming to a rest in the grass tri-oval.

The spin popped the right rear, leaving him stranded in the boggy grass.

“SVG is really good at braking on road courses,” explained Jeff Burton on commentary.

“The difference is with this tyre, at this race track, it makes nowhere near the grip as a road course tyre or a short track tyre.”

“It’s hard to get a car to stop. So he tried to take advantage of the skills that he has, ends up locking the rear brakes up, and then loses control.

“It’s embarrassing as a driver when that happens, but it happens to a lot of us. You are trying to gain an advantage on pit road.

“These tyres just don’t make as much grip and he’s trying to do what you’re team wants you to do.

“We’ve talked about executing the sequence, that means getting on pit road as fast as you can, leaving pit road as fast as you can, and he’s just trying to get all that he can, and when he does, he locks the rear tyres up.

“That, also, is a bit of experience getting more front brake put into it before you pit.”

Shane Van Gisbergen spins into the grass. Caution is out. 📺: NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/QktnCFRMWz — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 19, 2025

Van Gisbergen, as the first car a lap down, was in the box seat to get the Lucky Dog at the end of Stage 2. When Stage 2 ended, SVG cycled back onto the lead lap and restarted in 16th.

Earlier in the race, SVG had been running as high as second during Stage 1.

