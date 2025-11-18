Project91 made its debut in 2022 with Formula 1 champion Kimi Raikkonen at Watkins Glen and returned in 2023 at Circuit of the Americas and then with van Gisbergen at Chicago and Indy.

The program took a break in 2024 before returning with Helio Castroneves at the 2025 Daytona 500.

Speaking the Sports Business Journal, Trackhouse Racing boss Justin Marks said Project91 is “never dead” and that a return is likely in 2026.

Marks said the key is to sign a sponsor, who will help drive the direction of Project91 and who gets behind the wheel of the #91 Chevrolet Camaro.

“Where Project 91 is now is we go promote the program in the sponsorship market and sign a sponsor, and then we try to work with the sponsor on what kind of athlete they’d like to see,” Marks explained.

“I would bet on it coming back in ’26, and we’re pretty close to getting that deal done. There’s some good opportunities.”

Trackhouse Racing will field three cars full-time in 2026 with van Gisbergen, Ross Chastain, and rookie Connor Zilisch.

Van Gisbergen will move into the #97 while Zilisch takes the #88 that the Kiwi had campaigned in his debut Cup Series season. Chastain will retain #1 on his car.

