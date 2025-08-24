The Stellantis brand will join the Truck Series in 2026, joining Ford, Chevrolet, and Toyota in the third NASCAR division.

It also marks the first time Kaulig Racing has entered the Truck Series. Kaulig Racing has been a staple of the second-tier Xfinity Series since 2018 and Cup Series regulars since 2020.

“This partnership represents far more than a new chapter in Kaulig Racing’s history, it’s a union of shared values,” said Matt Kaulig, owner of Kaulig Racing.

“Over the past decade, our team has built a legacy rooted in performance, integrity, and giving back to the community.

“To now join forces as the anchor team for Ram’s return to NASCAR is both an honor and a responsibility.

“Together, we’re ready to set a new standard on race day and in the impact we make off the track.”

Kaulig Racing president Chris Rice added: “We are proud of what the men and women of Kaulig Racing have accomplished over the past decade.

“Special thanks to Ty Norris for his dedication to Kaulig Racing and helping get us to the next level.”

Earlier this year, Ram announced its return to NASCAR in spectacular fashion at Michigan International Speedway.

Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis hailed the partnership with Kaulig Racing.

“We needed a partner that truly aligns with the Ram brand and embraces our unconventional approach to NASCAR,” said Kuniskis.

“With Kaulig Racing, we found the perfect synergy to drive our ’Last Tenth’ culture forward.”

Ram will make its NASCAR Truck Series debut at Daytona International Speedway on February 13 as part of the Daytona 500 undercard.