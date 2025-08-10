Van Gisbergen was leading the race with 18 laps to go when Zilisch in the #88 Chevrolet Camaro went around the outside of the #9 at the penultimate turn.

Zilisch ran wide and upon returning to the traditional racing line, the left front of his car clipped the right rear of van Gisbergen’s and sent him spinning.

The Kubota-backed car made heavy contact with the outside SAFER barrier and ended his day early.

“I’m okay. Car’s not,” van Gisbergen radioed.

“Not ideal. I’m pretty gutted really,” said van Gisbergen after being released from the infield care centre.

“Gutted for the JR Motorsports guys. Our car wasn’t great, but we still managed to get ourselves in a good position.

“Looked great. Kubota had some cool guests here. But yeah, pretty average way to end it.

“I haven’t seen it yet. I’ll watch it later and work it out, but I don’t know yet.”

Prior to the crash, van Gisbergen had been playing defence. The Kiwi had been struggling with an overall lack of grip that plagued his race.

Zilisch had been the driver to beat, but was caught out by an ill-timed caution that lofted van Gisbergen to third having pitted just prior to the yellow.

After the rest, Zilisch surged forward and was quickly harassing van Gisbergen for the lead before they clashed.

Just moments before the incident, Zilisch’s crew chief Mardy Lindley radioed: “He [van Gisbergen] is blocking the shit out of us.”

After the incident, Zilisch apologised for the clash but said he had no other option.

“He spun off my nose,” said the 19-year-old.

“I’m sorry, I think he thought he was clear. I don’t know what I could have done differently there. I had nowhere to go.”

It’s the second race in a row for Zilisch involving a teammate after clashing at Iowa with Justin Allgaier.

“I just don’t know where I could have gone. He didn’t leave me any room to rejoin,” Zilisch continued.

“Don’t lie to me if I f***ing wrecked him either, like you did at Iowa. If I wrecked him, tell me.”

Zilisch’s crew affirmed to the teenager that he did not cause the crash. He led the field under yellow ahead of Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Hill in the #21 Camaro.