O’Reilly Auto Parts will take over as the title sponsor of NASCAR’s second division series — and next year, it will be known as the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

The auto parts chain becomes just the fourth brand to take naming rights of the category after Anheuser-Busch, Nationwide, and Xfinity.

O’Reilly Auto Parts replaces Xfinity after 11 years as the title partner.

“Like the great sport of NASCAR, O’Reilly Auto Parts was born in America and built on the hard work and drive of passionate people,” said NASCAR president Steve O’Donnell.

“This new partnership allows us to continue to fuel that passion for the next generation of NASCAR’s stars and fans while celebrating the journey we’ve been on together for decades.”

The parts chain has more than 6400 stores across North America and has been a staple of the NASCAR landscape for. The brand has taken the naming rights of NASCAR races across the top three divisions.

“Our company is rooted in the same values that define NASCAR—teamwork, enthusiasm, and dedication,” said O’Reilly Auto Parts president Brent Kirby.

“You’ll see those in action when our customers walk through our doors. We know they need fast service, and team O’Reilly will get them the parts they need quickly, with excellent customer service.

“We welcome all fans to stop by our stores and see how our team can help keep them running.”

This year, NASCAR moved the Xfinity Series to US network The CW. That partnership is set to continue in 2026 when the series becomes the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

“The success of NASCAR on The CW has shown that millions of fans will consistently tune in for these adrenaline-fueled races every week,” said Brad Schwartz, president The CW Network.

“This exciting new partnership with O’Reilly Auto Parts gives us the opportunity to expand that reach even further by tapping into our mutually strong presence in local communities nationwide and continuing to grow our passionate audience in the years to come.”

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is currently broadcast on Fox Sports in Australia.