NASCAR has announced the second Charlotte race will not use the part-oval, part-road course ‘Roval’ configuration. Instead, the oval will be used for the first time on its Autumn date since 2017.

The ‘Roval’ made its debut in 2018 to much fanfare. The circuit has since undergone various iterations and received mixed feedback from fans and drivers.

Last year’s race was dominated by Trackhouse Racing’s Shane van Gisbergen, beating Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson by 15 seconds.

The change means there will be four road courses on the 2026 schedule, a year-on-year drop of two.

This year’s calendar features staples Circuit of the Americas, Sonoma, and Watkins. Coronado replaces Chicago, while Mexico City and the Charlotte Roval do not return.

Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith said the timing was right to return to the oval as NASCAR brings back its Chase format.

“Charlotte Motor Speedway has always been about innovations and opportunity,” said Smith.

“The Roval delivered dramatic racing when many fans were calling for a road course in the Playoffs.

“Now there’s an energy around the return of The Chase, and fans are seeing the excitement that oval racing continues to generate on mile-and-a-half tracks.

“This feels like the time to bring the fall race back to the legendary oval at a place where NASCAR history is made every year.”

The change from the Roval to the oval will no doubt be welcomed by most NASCAR fans.

The Next Gen car has proven to be a popular package on the intermediate speedways.

NASCAR president Steve O’Donnell said fan feedback was key in making the decision.

“The voice of the passionate NASCAR fan is the starting point of every decision we make, and Marcus, Speedway Motorsports, and NASCAR heard them loud and clear – with the return of The Chase, let’s return to the oval at Charlotte Motor Speedway,” said O’Donnell.

“As The Chase returns, we are putting a spotlight on performance while honouring the tracks and traditions that have defined championship moments.

“Charlotte Motor Speedway’s historic oval has played a central role in some of the sport’s most memorable races, so bringing The Chase back to the 1.5-mile configuration for our fans simply felt right.”

The top three NASCAR categories – Cup Series, O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, and Craftsman Truck Series – will race on the October 9-11 weekend.

Charlotte has hosted two NASCAR Cup Series races annually since 1960.

