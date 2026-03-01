Toyota driver Tyler Reddick continued his purple patch, putting his 23XI Racing entry on pole position.
There were mixed fortunes for Trackhouse Racing. Ross Chastain qualified the #1 Chevrolet Camaro in second, van Gisbergen was 13th, and Connor Zilisch in the #88 down in 25th.
The top five was completed by Chase Briscoe (#19 Joe Gibbs Racing Camry), Ryan Blaney (#12 Team Penske Mustang), and Chase Elliott (#9 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro).
“We’ll see how it gets going,” said Reddick.
“Certainly, Ross, Shane, Ryan Blaney—there’s a number of good drivers who were really strong in practice today.
“We’ll try to understand what that all looks like and make our best decisions on the car and everything.”
The NASCAR Cup Series at Circuit of the Americas gets underway at 7:49pm AEDT on Monday, March 2.
Results: NASCAR Cup Series Circuit of the Americas, Qualifying
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Car
|Lap
|Diff
|Gap
|Speed (mph)
|1
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota Camry
|97.76
|88.38
|2
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|97.897
|0.137
|0.137
|88.256
|3
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota Camry
|97.913
|0.153
|0.016
|88.242
|4
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford Mustang
|97.982
|0.222
|0.069
|88.179
|5
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|98.002
|0.242
|0.020
|88.161
|6
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|98.147
|0.387
|0.145
|88.031
|7
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|98.152
|0.392
|0.005
|88.027
|8
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota Camry
|98.204
|0.444
|0.052
|87.98
|9
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota Camry
|98.259
|0.499
|0.055
|87.931
|10
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|98.381
|0.621
|0.122
|87.822
|11
|38
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford Mustang
|98.408
|0.648
|0.027
|87.798
|12
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|98.463
|0.703
|0.055
|87.749
|13
|97
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|98.464
|0.704
|0.001
|87.748
|14
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford Mustang
|98.497
|0.737
|0.033
|87.718
|15
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|98.514
|0.754
|0.017
|87.703
|16
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|98.542
|0.782
|0.028
|87.678
|17
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford Mustang
|98.562
|0.802
|0.020
|87.661
|18
|41
|Cole Custer
|Haas Factory Team
|Ford Mustang
|98.602
|0.842
|0.040
|87.625
|19
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota Camry
|98.617
|0.857
|0.015
|87.612
|20
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford Mustang
|98.675
|0.915
|0.058
|87.56
|21
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|98.772
|1.012
|0.097
|87.474
|22
|21
|Josh Berry
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford Mustang
|98.807
|1.047
|0.035
|87.443
|23
|7
|Daniel Suarez
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|98.836
|1.076
|0.029
|87.418
|24
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota Camry
|98.838
|1.078
|0.002
|87.416
|25
|88
|Connor Zilisch #
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|98.895
|1.135
|0.057
|87.365
|26
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford Mustang
|98.917
|1.157
|0.022
|87.346
|27
|33
|Jesse Love(i)
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|98.996
|1.236
|0.079
|87.276
|28
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford Mustang
|99.009
|1.249
|0.013
|87.265
|29
|60
|Ryan Preece
|RFK Racing
|Ford Mustang
|99.082
|1.322
|0.073
|87.201
|30
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|99.16
|1.400
|0.078
|87.132
|31
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota Camry
|99.274
|1.514
|0.114
|87.032
|32
|35
|Riley Herbst
|23XI Racing
|Toyota Camry
|99.433
|0.703
|0.159
|86.893
|33
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|99.757
|1.997
|0.324
|86.61
|34
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Hyak Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|99.781
|2.021
|0.024
|86.59
|35
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford Mustang
|99.858
|2.021
|0.077
|86.523
|36
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota Camry
|99.942
|2.182
|0.084
|86.45
|37
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|100.064
|2.304
|0.122
|86.345
