Toyota driver Tyler Reddick continued his purple patch, putting his 23XI Racing entry on pole position.

There were mixed fortunes for Trackhouse Racing. Ross Chastain qualified the #1 Chevrolet Camaro in second, van Gisbergen was 13th, and Connor Zilisch in the #88 down in 25th.

The top five was completed by Chase Briscoe (#19 Joe Gibbs Racing Camry), Ryan Blaney (#12 Team Penske Mustang), and Chase Elliott (#9 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro).

“We’ll see how it gets going,” said Reddick.

“Certainly, Ross, Shane, Ryan Blaney—there’s a number of good drivers who were really strong in practice today.

“We’ll try to understand what that all looks like and make our best decisions on the car and everything.”

The NASCAR Cup Series at Circuit of the Americas gets underway at 7:49pm AEDT on Monday, March 2.

Results: NASCAR Cup Series Circuit of the Americas, Qualifying

Pos Num Driver Team Car Lap Diff Gap Speed (mph) 1 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota Camry 97.76 88.38 2 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro 97.897 0.137 0.137 88.256 3 19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 97.913 0.153 0.016 88.242 4 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford Mustang 97.982 0.222 0.069 88.179 5 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 98.002 0.242 0.020 88.161 6 71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 98.147 0.387 0.145 88.031 7 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro 98.152 0.392 0.005 88.027 8 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 98.204 0.444 0.052 87.98 9 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 98.259 0.499 0.055 87.931 10 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 98.381 0.621 0.122 87.822 11 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang 98.408 0.648 0.027 87.798 12 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 98.463 0.703 0.055 87.749 13 97 Shane Van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro 98.464 0.704 0.001 87.748 14 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford Mustang 98.497 0.737 0.033 87.718 15 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 98.514 0.754 0.017 87.703 16 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 98.542 0.782 0.028 87.678 17 34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang 98.562 0.802 0.020 87.661 18 41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Ford Mustang 98.602 0.842 0.040 87.625 19 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 98.617 0.857 0.015 87.612 20 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford Mustang 98.675 0.915 0.058 87.56 21 10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro 98.772 1.012 0.097 87.474 22 21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford Mustang 98.807 1.047 0.035 87.443 23 7 Daniel Suarez Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 98.836 1.076 0.029 87.418 24 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota Camry 98.838 1.078 0.002 87.416 25 88 Connor Zilisch # Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro 98.895 1.135 0.057 87.365 26 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford Mustang 98.917 1.157 0.022 87.346 27 33 Jesse Love(i) Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro 98.996 1.236 0.079 87.276 28 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford Mustang 99.009 1.249 0.013 87.265 29 60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford Mustang 99.082 1.322 0.073 87.201 30 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro 99.16 1.400 0.078 87.132 31 42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota Camry 99.274 1.514 0.114 87.032 32 35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota Camry 99.433 0.703 0.159 86.893 33 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro 99.757 1.997 0.324 86.61 34 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 99.781 2.021 0.024 86.59 35 4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang 99.858 2.021 0.077 86.523 36 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota Camry 99.942 2.182 0.084 86.45 37 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet Camaro 100.064 2.304 0.122 86.345

