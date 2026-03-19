The livery was a familiar sight in van Gisbergen’s first Cup Series campaign, though Darlington marks the first time the Kiwi has raced in the iconic colours this year.

It will mark the first time WeatherTech has sponsored SVG with #97 on his Cup Series car.

Van Gisbergen won the Cup Series races at Chicago, Watkins Glen, and the Charlotte Roval with WeatherTech.

The Kiwi heads to Darlington off the back of a bruising weekend as Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where damage on the opening lap left him battling an ill-handling car.

Van Gisbergen was riding high in the standings before the Las Vegas weekend, but dropped from fifth to 16th after finishing last.

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“It will be my fourth race there, (and) just with more experience, I’ve gotten more comfortable,” said van Gisbergen.

“Darlington qualifying is one of the craziest experiences you’ll feel.

“You finish practice and will be four seconds slower than what you are going to do in qualifying.

“It’s a crazy track, but I enjoy it. It’s probably one of my favourite ovals we go to.”

Van Gisbergen has finished no higher than 20th in his three previous NASCAR Cup Series races at Darlington, with a record of 26th, 20th, and 32nd.

The Goodyear 400 at Darlington takes place on Monday, March 23 at 7am AEDT with coverage live and exclusively on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports.

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