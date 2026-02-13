Duel 1 went the way of Team Penske’s Joey Logano, while Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott took out Duel 2.
Van Gisbergen escaped a last lap tangle to emerge sixth at the end of Duel 1, earning him a seventh row start.
“We obviously didn’t qualify as well as we would have liked,” said van Gisbergen, who was 37th in qualifying and lined up 19th for Duel 1.
“We missed it a little bit. But once the race started, our #97 SuperFile Chevy was really nice.
“We were just patient at the start; saving fuel and riding in the back being safe.
“Once we were ready to go, I could creep up the pack quite nicely. It was really fun to be competitive and put ourselves in a good spot.
“We got close to a couple of wrecks, but missed them. We had a good pit stop and it worked out really well. It’s a good starting spot for Sunday.”
Richard Childress Racing’s Kyle Busch will start the Daytona 500 from pole position in the #8 Chevrolet Camaro by virtue of his efforts in qualifying.
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe qualified second in the #19 Toyota Camry.
The results from Duel 1 and Duel 2 set the starting line-up from third place to 41st, with the exception of those who have elected to go to back-up cars and will start from the rear.
Those drivers in back-up cars include the #1 Trackhouse Racing Camaro of Ross Chastain, the #17 RFK Racing Mustang in the hands of Chris Buescher, and the #24 Hendrick Motorsports’ Camaro driven by William Byron who were all involved in the Duel 1 crash.
The driver who did not qualify included Corey LaJoie (#99 RFK Racing), Anthony Alfredo (#62 Beard Motorsports), Chandler Smith (#36 Front Row Motorsports), and JJ Yeley (#44 NY Racing Team).
The Daytona 500 takes place on Monday, February 16. Coverage will be live on Kayo Sports and Fox Sports from 5:30am AEDT.
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 starting grid, Daytona International Speedway
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Car
|1
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|2
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota Camry
|3
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford Mustang
|4
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|5
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford Mustang
|6
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|7
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|8
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|9
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford Mustang
|10
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|11
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota Camry
|12
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota Camry
|13
|97
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|14
|21
|Josh Berry
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford Mustang
|15
|7
|Daniel Suarez
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|16
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Hyak Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|17
|66
|Casey Mears
|Garage 66
|Ford Mustang
|18
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford Mustang
|19
|60
|Ryan Preece
|RFK Racing
|Ford Mustang
|20
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota Camry
|21
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|22
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota Camry
|23
|41
|Cole Custer
|Haas Factory Team
|Chevrolet Camaro
|24
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota Camry
|25
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford Mustang
|26
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota Camry
|27
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota Camry
|28
|35
|Riley Herbst
|23XI Racing
|Toyota Camry
|29
|67
|Corey Heim(i)
|23XI Racing
|Toyota Camry
|30
|38
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford Mustang
|31
|84
|Jimmie Johnson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota Camry
|32
|88
|Connor Zilisch #
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|33
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford Mustang
|34
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|35
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|36
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford Mustang
|37
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|38
|78
|BJ McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|39
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|40
|40
|Justin Allgaier(i)
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|41
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford Mustang
Get the latest NASCAR news, stats, and US racing coverage at Speedcafe US
Discussion about this post