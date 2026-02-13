Duel 1 went the way of Team Penske’s Joey Logano, while Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott took out Duel 2.

Van Gisbergen escaped a last lap tangle to emerge sixth at the end of Duel 1, earning him a seventh row start.

“We obviously didn’t qualify as well as we would have liked,” said van Gisbergen, who was 37th in qualifying and lined up 19th for Duel 1.

“We missed it a little bit. But once the race started, our #97 SuperFile Chevy was really nice.

“We were just patient at the start; saving fuel and riding in the back being safe.

“Once we were ready to go, I could creep up the pack quite nicely. It was really fun to be competitive and put ourselves in a good spot.

“We got close to a couple of wrecks, but missed them. We had a good pit stop and it worked out really well. It’s a good starting spot for Sunday.”

Richard Childress Racing’s Kyle Busch will start the Daytona 500 from pole position in the #8 Chevrolet Camaro by virtue of his efforts in qualifying.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe qualified second in the #19 Toyota Camry.

The results from Duel 1 and Duel 2 set the starting line-up from third place to 41st, with the exception of those who have elected to go to back-up cars and will start from the rear.

Those drivers in back-up cars include the #1 Trackhouse Racing Camaro of Ross Chastain, the #17 RFK Racing Mustang in the hands of Chris Buescher, and the #24 Hendrick Motorsports’ Camaro driven by William Byron who were all involved in the Duel 1 crash.

The driver who did not qualify included Corey LaJoie (#99 RFK Racing), Anthony Alfredo (#62 Beard Motorsports), Chandler Smith (#36 Front Row Motorsports), and JJ Yeley (#44 NY Racing Team).

The Daytona 500 takes place on Monday, February 16. Coverage will be live on Kayo Sports and Fox Sports from 5:30am AEDT.

NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 starting grid, Daytona International Speedway

Pos Num Driver Team Car 1 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro 2 19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 3 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford Mustang 4 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 5 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford Mustang 6 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 7 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro 8 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 9 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford Mustang 10 71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 11 42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota Camry 12 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 13 97 Shane Van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro 14 21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford Mustang 15 7 Daniel Suarez Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 16 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 17 66 Casey Mears Garage 66 Ford Mustang 18 34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang 19 60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford Mustang 20 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 21 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 22 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 23 41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Chevrolet Camaro 24 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota Camry 25 4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang 26 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota Camry 27 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota Camry 28 35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota Camry 29 67 Corey Heim(i) 23XI Racing Toyota Camry 30 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang 31 84 Jimmie Johnson Legacy Motor Club Toyota Camry 32 88 Connor Zilisch # Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro 33 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford Mustang 34 10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro 35 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro 36 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford Mustang 37 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro 38 78 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 39 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 40 40 Justin Allgaier(i) JR Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 41 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford Mustang

