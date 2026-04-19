The Trackhouse Racing driver will start Monday’s race at the one-and-a-half-mile speedway from 17th.
He out-qualified his two teammates Ross Chastain and Connor Zilisch, who were only 31st and 36th in the 37-car field.
Tyler Reddick took pole position for top Toyota team 23XI Racing, continuing a rich vein of form.
It’s the third pole position this year for Reddick, who sits atop the standings with four wins to his name this season.
Van Gisbergen’s lap – a 29.537s – put him 0.758s adrift of Reddick.
Speaking midway through qualifying, van Gisbergen said he left time on the table.
“Practice was pretty decent but I’m shaking a bit. That was pretty full-on,” said van Gisbergen.
“I tried going flat in [turn] three and then just lost it. These qualifying laps are a rush, it was pretty cool.
“You pick up eight tenths (between practice and qualifying) but you only have one corner to feel what you have.
“You’ve got to turn into [turn] one flat-out, which I’ve never done before – and it stuck. It’s a cool feeling.
“Into [turn] three as well, I thought I was good and then I just had a big moment. Seat of the pants stuff, it’s pretty cool.
“It felt close,” said van Gisbergen when asked if he nearly went wide-open through the third turn.
“If I went again and we made a small adjustment, I think I could have. I don’t know, it’s a cool feeling.”
It’s van Gisbergen’s best qualifying at Kansas Speedway, with his previous efforts 34th and 24th last year.
He noted the year-on-year change with the Chevrolet Camaro, which this year has been given a facelift.
“I think our body is so different. Our balance numbers are way off where they were last year and I feel that more than the weather,” van Gisbergen explained when asked about the cool conditions.
“I didn’t feel the wind too much. I did two laps and we were terrible. We pitted, made a big adjustment, and it was fine. We’re just not quite understanding where the car is yet.”
Kansas is the scene of van Gisbergen’s career-best oval finish in the Cup Series.
He claimed 10th late last season and is optimistic that he can continue that form.
“It’s certainly one of my better ones, for sure,” he said.
“I’m finding so far, tracks we go to twice a year are really my good ones — apart from Bristol, I’m shit there.
“Tracks like Kansas, Vegas, they’re my tracks where I seem to be more competitive at higher speeds. It’s been cool.
Monday’s race gets underway at 4am AEST with coverage live on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports.
Results: NASCAR Cup Series Kansas Speedway, Qualifying
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Car
|Lap
|Diff
|Gap
|1
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota Camry
|29.142
|2
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota Camry
|29.161
|0.019
|0.019
|3
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota Camry
|29.192
|0.050
|0.031
|4
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|29.192
|0.050
|0.000
|5
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota Camry
|29.199
|0.057
|0.007
|6
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|29.212
|0.070
|0.013
|7
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford Mustang
|29.227
|0.085
|0.015
|8
|7
|Daniel Suarez
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|29.23
|0.088
|0.003
|9
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford Mustang
|29.231
|0.089
|0.001
|10
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota Camry
|29.28
|0.138
|0.049
|11
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota Camry
|29.325
|0.183
|0.045
|12
|60
|Ryan Preece
|RFK Racing
|Ford Mustang
|29.367
|0.225
|0.042
|13
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|29.402
|0.260
|0.035
|14
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|29.504
|0.362
|0.102
|15
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford Mustang
|29.507
|0.365
|0.003
|16
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Hyak Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|29.532
|0.390
|0.025
|17
|97
|Shane Van
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|29.537
|0.395
|0.005
|18
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|29.541
|0.399
|0.004
|19
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota Camry
|29.561
|0.419
|0.020
|20
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|29.569
|0.427
|0.008
|21
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford Mustang
|29.577
|0.435
|0.008
|22
|35
|Riley Herbst
|23XI Racing
|Toyota Camry
|29.583
|0.441
|0.006
|23
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|29.653
|0.511
|0.070
|24
|67
|* Corey Heim(i)
|23XI Racing
|Toyota Camry
|29.664
|0.522
|0.011
|25
|38
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford Mustang
|29.67
|0.528
|0.006
|26
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford Mustang
|29.723
|0.581
|0.053
|27
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|29.726
|0.584
|0.003
|28
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford Mustang
|29.739
|0.597
|0.013
|29
|41
|Cole Custer
|Haas Factory Team
|Chevrolet Camaro
|29.739
|0.597
|0.000
|30
|21
|Josh Berry
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford Mustang
|29.768
|0.626
|0.029
|31
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|29.781
|0.639
|0.013
|32
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota Camry
|29.831
|0.689
|0.050
|33
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|29.849
|0.707
|0.018
|34
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford Mustang
|30.014
|0.872
|0.165
|35
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|30.199
|1.057
|0.185
|36
|88
|Connor Zilisch #
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|30.246
|1.104
|0.047
|37
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|31.364
|2.222
|1.118
Get the latest NASCAR news, stats, and US racing coverage at Speedcafe US
Discussion about this post