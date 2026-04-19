The Trackhouse Racing driver will start Monday’s race at the one-and-a-half-mile speedway from 17th.

He out-qualified his two teammates Ross Chastain and Connor Zilisch, who were only 31st and 36th in the 37-car field.

Tyler Reddick took pole position for top Toyota team 23XI Racing, continuing a rich vein of form.

It’s the third pole position this year for Reddick, who sits atop the standings with four wins to his name this season.

Van Gisbergen’s lap – a 29.537s – put him 0.758s adrift of Reddick.

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Speaking midway through qualifying, van Gisbergen said he left time on the table.

“Practice was pretty decent but I’m shaking a bit. That was pretty full-on,” said van Gisbergen.

“I tried going flat in [turn] three and then just lost it. These qualifying laps are a rush, it was pretty cool.

“You pick up eight tenths (between practice and qualifying) but you only have one corner to feel what you have.

“You’ve got to turn into [turn] one flat-out, which I’ve never done before – and it stuck. It’s a cool feeling.

“Into [turn] three as well, I thought I was good and then I just had a big moment. Seat of the pants stuff, it’s pretty cool.

“It felt close,” said van Gisbergen when asked if he nearly went wide-open through the third turn.

“If I went again and we made a small adjustment, I think I could have. I don’t know, it’s a cool feeling.”

It’s van Gisbergen’s best qualifying at Kansas Speedway, with his previous efforts 34th and 24th last year.

He noted the year-on-year change with the Chevrolet Camaro, which this year has been given a facelift.

“I think our body is so different. Our balance numbers are way off where they were last year and I feel that more than the weather,” van Gisbergen explained when asked about the cool conditions.

“I didn’t feel the wind too much. I did two laps and we were terrible. We pitted, made a big adjustment, and it was fine. We’re just not quite understanding where the car is yet.”

Kansas is the scene of van Gisbergen’s career-best oval finish in the Cup Series.

He claimed 10th late last season and is optimistic that he can continue that form.

“It’s certainly one of my better ones, for sure,” he said.

“I’m finding so far, tracks we go to twice a year are really my good ones — apart from Bristol, I’m shit there.

“Tracks like Kansas, Vegas, they’re my tracks where I seem to be more competitive at higher speeds. It’s been cool.

Monday’s race gets underway at 4am AEST with coverage live on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports.

Results: NASCAR Cup Series Kansas Speedway, Qualifying

Pos Num Driver Team Car Lap Diff Gap 1 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota Camry 29.142 2 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 29.161 0.019 0.019 3 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 29.192 0.050 0.031 4 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 29.192 0.050 0.000 5 19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 29.199 0.057 0.007 6 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 29.212 0.070 0.013 7 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford Mustang 29.227 0.085 0.015 8 7 Daniel Suarez Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 29.23 0.088 0.003 9 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford Mustang 29.231 0.089 0.001 10 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota Camry 29.28 0.138 0.049 11 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 29.325 0.183 0.045 12 60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford Mustang 29.367 0.225 0.042 13 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 29.402 0.260 0.035 14 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 29.504 0.362 0.102 15 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford Mustang 29.507 0.365 0.003 16 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 29.532 0.390 0.025 17 97 Shane Van Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro 29.537 0.395 0.005 18 71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 29.541 0.399 0.004 19 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota Camry 29.561 0.419 0.020 20 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro 29.569 0.427 0.008 21 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford Mustang 29.577 0.435 0.008 22 35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota Camry 29.583 0.441 0.006 23 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro 29.653 0.511 0.070 24 67 * Corey Heim(i) 23XI Racing Toyota Camry 29.664 0.522 0.011 25 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang 29.67 0.528 0.006 26 34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang 29.723 0.581 0.053 27 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro 29.726 0.584 0.003 28 4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang 29.739 0.597 0.013 29 41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Chevrolet Camaro 29.739 0.597 0.000 30 21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford Mustang 29.768 0.626 0.029 31 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro 29.781 0.639 0.013 32 42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota Camry 29.831 0.689 0.050 33 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 29.849 0.707 0.018 34 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford Mustang 30.014 0.872 0.165 35 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet Camaro 30.199 1.057 0.185 36 88 Connor Zilisch # Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro 30.246 1.104 0.047 37 10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro 31.364 2.222 1.118

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