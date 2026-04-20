SVG showed some promise in practice and qualifying but battled understeer in the overtime-extended race to end up four laps down.

During the Stage 3 break, van Gisbergen said the car was never in the set-up ballpark.

The team took big swings at the set-up but couldn’t come close to getting the #97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro comfortable.

He also battled a voltage issue and then brake dramas meant the pedal going to the floor.

At the conclusion, a downcast van Gisbergen radioed to his team: “Hopefully there’s a reason.”

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Trackhouse Racing struggled on the whole with Ross Chastain in the #1 car finishing two laps down in 26th while Connor Zilisch took the #88 car to 29th.

Pole position winner Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing won the 274-lap race in an enthralling overtime finish.

The contest to that point had been a relatively sedate affair with no incident-induced cautions.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin in the #11 Camry led the race after pulling off an undercut with his Lap 218 pit stop.

However, he was caught by Reddick in the #45 Camry inside the final scheduled 10 laps.

The pair traded places as they navigated traffic before Reddick relinquished the lead when he was forced to go to the fuel reserve.

Just as Hamlin was about to take the white flag, Cody Wares spun his #51 Rick Ware Racing Camaro in front of the leaders to bring out the caution.

That brought the leaders to the pits, led by Hamlin and Reddick.

Few front-runners elected to gamble on strategy for the two-lap shootout and elected to take right side tyres.

On the restart, Hamlin got the jump on Reddick. However, best of all was the #5 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro of Kyle Larson in third, who went onto the apron to pass Hamlin and take the lead momentarily.

Christopher Bell, who restarted fourth, was quick away too in the #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Camry. He went high and looked to round up Reddick and Hamlin for second but copped a hit from the former and got into the wall.

Bell’s car was wounded and he nearly took Hamlin out trying to get to the bottom of the race track and out of harm’s way.

Larson led the field to the white flag with Reddick in tow and Hamlin third while Chase Elliott in the #9 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro got himself to fourth and Chase Briscoe to fifth in the #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Camry on four new tyres.

Entering the first turn, Reddick dived to the inside of Larson and got alongside the race leader. Behind them, Hamlin got into the wall trying to pass Briscoe.

Entering Turn 3, Elliott had his nose ahead, but the low line paid dividends for Reddick and he cleared Elliott for the lead and the chequered flag first.

“Just really blessed with the late caution. How about that. Was that nuts or what? I couldn’t believe it,” said Reddick.

“These late race restarts, it gets really crazy. I had a run on the #5 and I was just shocked I was able to his inside there.

“Just an incredible Toyota Camry all day long. It was really great we got that late caution.”

The NASCAR Cup Series returns in a week on April 27 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Results: NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400, Kansas Speedway

Pos Num Driver Team Car Laps/Diff Gap 1 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota Camry 274 2 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 0.118 0.118 3 19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 0.295 0.177 4 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 0.628 0.333 5 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota Camry 0.639 0.011 6 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford Mustang 0.783 0.144 7 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 1.124 0.341 8 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 1.200 0.076 9 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 1.331 0.131 10 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford Mustang 1.345 0.014 11 60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford Mustang 1.534 0.189 12 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford Mustang 1.749 0.215 13 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 1.77 0.021 14 35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota Camry 1.991 0.221 15 67 Corey Heim 23XI Racing Toyota Camry 2.027 0.036 16 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro 2.124 0.097 17 34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang 6.964 4.840 18 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 7.518 0.554 19 7 Daniel Suarez Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 10.11 2.592 20 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 20.386 10.276 21 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 1 lap 22 42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota Camry 1 lap 23 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota Camry 1 lap 24 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford Mustang 1 lap 25 41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Chevrolet Camaro 1 lap 26 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro 2 laps 1 lap 27 21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford Mustang 2 laps 28 4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang 2 laps 29 88 Connor Zilisch Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro 2 laps 30 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford Mustang 2 laps 31 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro 3 laps 1 lap 32 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang 3 laps 33 10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro 3 laps 34 71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 3 laps 35 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro 4 laps 1 lap 36 97 Shane Van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro 4 laps 37 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet Camaro 6 laps 2 laps

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