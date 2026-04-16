During the September race, van Gisbergen finished 10th. That was the standout result in a strong end to the season that featured three finishes inside the top 15 in the final five oval races.

That career-best result marked an uptick on his previous best Kansas effort earlier in the year of 20th.

The upcoming race at the 1.5-mile intermediate oval will be just the third time van Gisbergen has raced there.

Speaking ahead of the 267-lapper, the Kiwi explained why he went so well last year.

“I guess it was later in the year. We were just getting better and better,” said van Gisbergen.

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“I think we had some races where we had better speed than that, but I didn’t get it right or we got crashed out or something.

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“I felt like we were getting toward the top 10 more often than not at the end, which was really cool.

“But yeah, I really like Kansas, you can run all over the track and try to find grip and speed. Hoping for another good result there this weekend.”

During the off-season, Chevrolet introduced a revised Camaro configuration based on its Carbon Performance Package Accessories Kit for the road car.

That change, coupled with improvements by Trackhouse Racing, have represented a noticeable uptick in results this year – especially on intermediate ovals.

“It’s really just time,” said van Gisbergen.

“Every race I’m learning something new and trying to keep good notes. I try to have a good notebook of set up stuff too.

“Even though we have a new body and rule set, the set-up advancements that we have made for my style of racing have certainly translated this year.

“It’s time and experience, going back to these tracks now for my third and fourth races there, kind of makes the difference.

“I know what to expect, how to approach the weekend, and how the track is going to change. All of that stuff just adds up.”

Van Gisbergen sits precariously in the points eight races into the season, occupying 16th with veterans Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric, and Michael McDowell breathing down his neck.

Van Gisbergen will race his #97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro in a Red Bull livery at Kansas.

The NASCAR Cup Series Advent Health 400 at Kansas Speedway gets underway on Monday, April 12 at 4am AEST.

For more of the latest NASCAR news and analysis, visit Speedcafe US