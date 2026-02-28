The behind-the-scenes interview delves into his racing roots and family upbringing.

Speaking ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas, van Gisbergen said he prefers to keep his personal life private but enjoyed speaking about his family.

“Yeah, I don’t really like doing it, I guess,” said van Gisbergen.

“In this day and age, people have so much access to you.

“I love people knowing more about my racing life, but I love going away, going home and no one knowing what I do, as well, is kind of cool.

“There are still some things you like to keep private, but it was cool to show off our cars, I guess – my relationship with Dad and how much fun we still have hanging out.

“Yeah, I think he talked a lot about mum and stuff, so yeah, it was pretty cool.”

The documentary was produced by businessman and rally driver Luke Anear of SafetyCulture fame.

