NASCAR previously announced some elements of its 2026 season, including the switch from downtown Chicago to the San Diego naval base.

Chicago will still get a race, however. Chicagoland Speedway will receive a multi-million-dollar facelift to bring the Cup Series back for the first time since 2019.

Other changes include moving the season finale to Homestead-Miami Speedway having been held at Phoenix Raceway since 2020.

North Wilkesboro Speedway will host a points-paying event next year, meaning the All Star Racing moves to Dover Motor Speedway.

North Wilkesboro Speedway has hosted the All Star Race for the past three years, and the move ends a 30-year drought between points-paying races there.

There is one less road course on the schedule with no return to Mexico City, despite a successful debut in 2025.

NASCAR executive vice president and chief venue & racing innovation officer Ben Kennedy said the FIFA World Cup across the United States, Canada, and Mexico proved too difficult a hurdle to overcome.

Kennedy foreshadowed NASCAR’s plan to eventually take the Cup Series to Canada, something that has long been rumoured but never eventuated.

“It’s a great partnership and was an incredible feat for our industry to be able to pull that off in terms of the logistics and planning that went into it, but then also to bring so many new fans out to a race track that have never had the chance to experience our sport before and have a really good time,” Kennedy said.

“The majority of fans want to see the Cup Series return there again in the future, so hopefully back in Mexico, but we’ve also had conversations north of the border as well with a handful of different potential promoters and opportunities.

“Obviously, nothing to report on 2026 but something that we’re considering for ’27 and beyond is more opportunities outside the United States.”

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will have a slightly different look in 2026.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway shifts from its Round of 12 slot to the back end of the regular season.

Homestead Miami Speedway’s return as the Championship Race means Phoenix Raceway moves to the Round of 8.

The knock-on effect of that is Las Vegas Motor Speedway moving from the Round of 8 to the Round of 12.

“Obviously, a lot of collaboration, a lot of time, a lot of energy that went into it, and it’s just a good blend like we’ve had over the past few years of innovation and tradition, of being able to celebrate our history and our roots and where we come from, but then also having these bold new moves that we’re introducing to the schedule,” Kennedy said of the calendar.

“For events like a street race in San Diego at the Naval Base Coronado or taking the championship race back to Homestead-Miami Speedway or even a beloved track that our fans have been asking for the past several years in bringing a points race back to Chicagoland, or bringing a points race to North Wilkesboro for the first time in 30 years.

“So a lot of milestone moments that will be created next year, certainly a lot of anticipated moments, I think, that our fans are going to have. Certainly proud of the work that everyone’s done to help put this together.”

2026 NASCAR Cup Series calendar

Round Date Race / Track US broadcaster Saturday, Feb. 1 Cook Out Clash (Bowman Gray Stadium) FOX Sports 1 Saturday, Feb. 15 Daytona 500 FOX Sports 2 Saturday, Feb. 22 EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta) FOX Sports 3 Saturday, March 1 Circuit of The Americas (Austin) FOX Sports 4 Saturday, March 8 Phoenix Raceway FOX Sports 5 Saturday, March 15 Las Vegas Motor Speedway FOX Sports 6 Saturday, March 22 Darlington Raceway FOX Sports 7 Saturday, March 29 Martinsville Speedway FOX Sports 8 Saturday, April 12 Bristol Motor Speedway FOX Sports 9 Saturday, April 19 Kansas Speedway FOX Sports 10 Saturday, April 26 Talladega Superspeedway FOX Sports 11 Saturday, May 3 Texas Motor Speedway FOX Sports 12 Saturday, May 10 Watkins Glen International FOX Sports Saturday, May 17 All-Star Race (Dover Motor Speedway) FOX Sports 13 Saturday, May 24 Charlotte Motor Speedway Prime Video 14 Saturday, May 31 Nashville Superspeedway Prime Video 15 Saturday, June 7 Michigan International Speedway Prime Video 16 Saturday, June 14 Pocono Raceway Prime Video 17 Saturday, June 21 San Diego (Naval Base Coronado) Prime Video 18 Saturday, June 28 Sonoma Raceway TNT Sports 19 Saturday, July 5 Chicagoland Speedway TNT Sports 20 Saturday, July 12 EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta) TNT Sports 21 Saturday, July 19 North Wilkesboro Speedway TNT Sports 22 Saturday, July 26 Indianapolis Motor Speedway TNT Sports 23 Saturday, Aug. 9 Iowa Speedway USA Network/NBC 24 Friday, Aug. 15 Richmond Raceway USA Network/NBC 25 Saturday, Aug. 23 New Hampshire Motor Speedway USA Network/NBC 26 Friday, Aug. 29 Daytona International Speedway USA Network/NBC 27 Sunday, Sept. 6 Darlington Raceway* USA Network/NBC 28 Sunday, Sept. 13 World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway* (St. Louis) USA Network/NBC 29 Saturday, Sept. 19 Bristol Motor Speedway* USA Network/NBC 30 Sunday, Sept. 27 Kansas Speedway* USA Network/NBC 31 Saturday, Oct. 4 Las Vegas Motor Speedway* USA Network/NBC 32 Saturday, Oct. 11 Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval* USA Network/NBC 33 Saturday, Oct. 18 Phoenix Raceway* USA Network/NBC 34 Saturday, Oct. 25 Talladega Superspeedway* USA Network/NBC 35 Saturday, Nov. 1 Martinsville Speedway* USA Network/NBC 36 Saturday, Nov. 8 NASCAR Championship* (Homestead-Miami Speedway) USA Network/NBC

NASCAR also released the calendar for the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (formerly NASCAR Xfinity Series) and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series will have 33 races on its schedule while the Craftsman Truck Series continues with 25 races.

Arguably the biggest change to the Truck schedule is the addition of a double-header with IndyCar on the streets of St Petersburg.

“Before you announce anything, you can only realistically get so much done, and then after you announce it, then the floodgates are really open after that.

“We’ve been really focused in on finalising the course design, building the manifest and getting ready for going on sale in the next couple of months, and then really understanding everything that’s going to happen on track and then off track throughout the event weekend.

“For the fans that are ready to come there, they’re going to expect a ton of on-track content, but then also some unique activations that we’ve never had at NASCAR race tracks before.

“We have a lot of work to do. I think the good news is we already have a little bit of a playbook from Chicago over the past few years. And you know, I think it’s going to be an incredible event for that part of the season.

2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series schedule

Round Date Race / Track US broadcaster 1 Friday, Feb. 14 Daytona International Speedway The CW 2 Friday, Feb. 21 EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta) The CW 3 Friday, Feb. 28 Circuit of The Americas (Austin) The CW 4 Friday, March 7 Phoenix Raceway The CW 5 Friday, March 14 Las Vegas Motor Speedway The CW 6 Friday, March 21 Darlington Raceway The CW 7 Friday, March 28 Martinsville Speedway The CW 8 Friday, April 4 Rockingham Speedway The CW 9 Friday, April 11 Bristol Motor Speedway The CW 10 Friday, April 18 Kansas Speedway The CW 11 Friday, April 25 Talladega Superspeedway The CW 12 Friday, May 2 Texas Motor Speedway The CW 13 Friday, May 9 Watkins Glen International The CW 14 Friday, May 16 Dover Motor Speedway The CW 15 Friday, May 23 Charlotte Motor Speedway The CW 16 Friday, May 30 Nashville Superspeedway The CW 17 Friday, June 13 Pocono Raceway The CW 18 Friday, June 20 San Diego (Naval Base Coronado) The CW 19 Friday, June 27 Sonoma Raceway The CW 20 Friday, July 4 Chicagoland Speedway The CW 21 Friday, July 11 EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta) The CW 22 Friday, July 25 Indianapolis Motor Speedway The CW 23 Friday, Aug. 8 Iowa Speedway The CW 24 Thursday, Aug. 28 Daytona International Speedway The CW 25 Saturday, Sept. 5 Darlington Raceway The CW 26 Saturday, Sept. 12 World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (St. Louis) The CW 27 Friday, Sept. 18 Bristol Motor Speedway* The CW 28 Friday, Oct. 3 Las Vegas Motor Speedway* The CW 29 Friday, Oct. 10 Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval* The CW 30 Friday, Oct. 17 Phoenix Raceway* The CW 31 Friday, Oct. 24 Talladega Superspeedway* The CW 32 Friday, Oct. 31 Martinsville Speedway* The CW 33 Friday, Nov. 7 NASCAR Championship* (Homestead-Miami Speedway) The CW

2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series schedule