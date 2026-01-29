Speculation mounted during the off-season of a split between Trackhouse Racing and WeatherTech after the sponsor dropped off the team’s website.

Ahead of the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, the team has revealed the liveries that van Gisbergen and teammate Connor Zilisch will race – both featuring WeatherTech.

Whether the brand remains in naming rights sponsorship capacity is unclear, though the renders all but confirm an alliance.

Van Gisbergen and Zilisch both appeared at the pre-season NASCAR Cup Series media day in race suits sporting WeatherTech.

This weekend, van Gisbergen will make his first NASCAR Cup Series start using the #97 while teammate Zilisch adopts the #88 on his Chevrolet Camaro.

Having run a blue scheme in 2025, SVG will switch to the grey scheme formerly driven by teammate Ross Chastain. Zilisch, meanwhile, will don blue.

The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium marks the first event of the 2025 season but will not pay points.

It begins on Sunday (AEDT) with practice and qualifying before four 25-lap heat races.

There will be a 75-lap last-chance qualifier on Monday (AEDT), which acts as the curtain-raiser to the 200-lap feature on Monday (AEDT).

Only green flag laps count towards the 200-lap race distance.

Coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium is live on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports from 11:30am AEDT on Monday, February 2.

For more of the latest NASCAR news stories, visit MotorRacing.com