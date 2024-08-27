Bill Mullis, the final appeals officer, upheld NASCAR's decision to sanction the #3 team for taking out Joey Logano (#12 Team Penske) and Denny Hamlin (#11 Joe Gibbs Racing).

NASCAR ruled Dillon's win would remain but that it would not count towards eligibility for the playoffs.

“The data presented today from SMT and IDAS systems indicate that more likely than not a rule violation did occur at Richmond Raceway on 8-11-24 by the No. 3 RCR car on the last lap of the race,” NASCAR said in a statement.

“Rule 12.3.2.1.B Eligibility, race finishes must be unencumbered by violations of the NASCAR rules or other actions detrimental to stock car auto racing or NASCAR as determined in the sole discretion of NASCAR.”

The ruling puts Dillon in a must-win situation to get into the playoffs.

Dillon currently sits 29th in the Cup Series standings with one race remaining before the playoffs.

There are three playoff spots still up for grabs. Martin Truex Jr., Ty Gibbs and Chris Buescher currently occupy those last three positions.

Bubba Wallace and Ross Chastain are on the outside looking in.

The Cup Series continues at Darlington Raceway on September 2 (AEST).