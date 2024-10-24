The results of the race on August 6 have long been disputed.

On Thursday, NASCAR CEO and chairman Jim France and vice chairman Mike Helton met with Allison to tell him about the change.

Allison has long been tied with Darrell Waltrip for fourth on the all-time wins list at 84 victories apiece. However, the change sees Allison claim fourth alone with 85 wins.

Allison now sits behind Richard Petty (200), David Pearson (105) and Jeff Gordon (93).

On that day in 1971, Allison took the chequered flag first and finished three seconds clear of Petty.

He was duly awarded the trophy, but controversial circumstances ultimately deprived him of the official win.

At the time, NASCAR had two divisions – the Grand National (now Cup Series) and the short-lived Grand American series for pony cars like the Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang.

In 1971, NASCAR announced six events would see the two fields combined to boost grid numbers.

From the outset, there was tension between the two factions as the Grand American cars were perceived to have an advantage.

The race at Bowman Gray was the first of the six-race schedule and Grand American competitors were warned not to come, receiving threats from Grand National racers.

Allison won the race in a Ford Mustang but immediately copped flak from runner-up Petty, who said the win shouldn’t count.

“They ought to send them home and leave them,” Petty told reporters at the time.

“If we’re running Grand National races, let’s run Grand National cars. If we’re running Grand American races, let’s run Grand American cars.”

Officials ultimately sided with the Grand National competitors and scratched Allison’s win from the record book.

Petty was not elevated from second to first, meaning his 200-win tally remains unchanged.

Although six combined Grand National and Grand American races were announced, only three were ultimately run.

The scars of that day lingered long for Allison, who was inducted into NASCAR’s Hall of Fame in 2011. On that day, he renewed his claim of winning 85 races.

In 2025, NASCAR will return to Bowman Gray Stadium for the Clash.

The 1971 race was the last time the Cup Series as it is known now raced at the iconic speedway.

“For 53 years, the Myers Brothers Memorial was the only race run by NASCAR that did not have an official winner,” Jim France said in a statement.

“As we began preparations for the upcoming Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, the topic of the race returned to the forefront.

“We felt it was the right thing to officially recognise Bobby’s win and honour him as an 85-time NASCAR Cup Series winner. We are grateful for Bobby’s lifetime contributions to NASCAR.”

Allison is a five-time NASCAR champion. He won the 1983 Winston Cup, the Modified Division (1964, 1965), and Modified Special Division (1962, 1963). Allison is a three-time Daytona 500 winner.