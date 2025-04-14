Van Gisbergen caused the first natural Full Course Caution after the Stage 1 break. During Stage 2 on Lap 177, the Trackhouse Racing driver tried to pass Cody Ware.

The #88 Chevrolet Camaro got loose and slid up into the side of the #51 Rick Ware Racing Ford Mustang.

Both cars were sent spinning and the yellow was drawn.

Ware was able to continue, but van Gisbergen suffered steering damage to his car that meant he had to go behind the pit wall for repairs.

“Watch Shane van Gisbergen get to the inside of him and runs out of real estate trying to squeeze him, gets loose, gets up into his door, and away they both go,” said Clint Bowyer on commentary.

“That’s racing at Bristol.”

Kevin Harvick added: “Definitely, it looked like Shane got a little bit loose, missed his mark up the race track a little higher.”

Van Gisbergen returned to the race, albeit more than 70 laps down.

The Kiwi continued to struggle with his car and debated whether to retire the car. Van Gisbergen brought the car back to the pit lane on his 199th lap for further repairs.

At the time of publishing, the team elected to change the steering rack, a process that would cost them 100 laps.

The NASCAR Cup Series will break for Easter before returning on April 28 at Talladega Superspeedway.