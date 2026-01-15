Biffle, wife Cristina and children Emma and Ryder, were among seven killed when the business jet they were travelling in crashed at Statesville Regional Airport on December 18.

It’s now emerged that US$30,000 (AU$44,900) in cash and a backpack were taken from the Biffle home in Mooresville, North Carolina, either on January 7 or 8.

The Associated Press cites an incident report from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office into the alleged burglary, which involved signs of forcible entry.

Sheriff Darren Campbell indicated to AP that “some guns and memorabilia also are gone”, with investigations continuing.

Biffle won 19 races during his Cup Series career and will be celebrated via a memorial service on January 16.

