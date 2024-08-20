Tyler Reddick came out on top in a chaotic NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway.

After his triumph at Talladega earlier this year, the 23XI Racing driver notched just his second win of the season for the team part-owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan.

“We did a really good job today,” said Reddick.

“I think we were the last car on the lead lap starting stage three today so good effort for us.”

Reddick dedicated his win to the late Scott Bloomquist, a late model racing legend who was killed in a plane crash last week.

“The last couple days have been tough, but this really helps,” said Reddick.

“This win goes to him [Bloomquist] and his family and friends, and all that meant a lot to him. It's always tough when someone you care about passes away.”

The No. 5 goes around and collects multiple cars! pic.twitter.com/lEDsycXJZr — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 19, 2024

The start of the FireKeepers Casino 400 on Monday (AEST) was delayed due to rain and after Stage 1 was eventually pushed back a day.

On Tuesday (AEST), Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports led the field to green for the start of Stage 2 with Richard Childress Racing's Kyle Busch alongside.

Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson led as the end of Stage 2 approached when three cars – Todd Gilliland (Front Row Motorsports), Joey Logano (Team Penske), and AJ Allmendinger (Kaulig Racing) – all suffered simultaneous right rear tyre blowouts.

With five laps to go in Stage 2, there was drama as Larson spun on his own and triggered a pile-up. Among the high-profile casualties were Bubba Wallace (23XI Racing) and Christopher Bell (Joe Gibbs Racing). Stage 2 ended under yellow with Busch at the head of the field.

A look at what happened to the No. 7 car on the backstretch.@CoreyLaJoie exited the vehicle under his own power. pic.twitter.com/CBAq1qCwmj — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 19, 2024

Stage 3 was punctuated by a scary high-speed rollover for Spire Motorsports' Corey Lajoie, who got loose chasing Stewart-Haas Racing driver Noah Gragson.

Having started Stage 3 at the tail end of the lead lap, Reddick steadily made his way through the field and once the final round of pit stops were completed he led William Byron (Hendrick Motorsports).

With just six laps to go, the caution flew again after Joe Gibbs Racing's Martin Truex Jr got up into the wall after getting loose.

On what was the penultimate restart, Byron briefly got his nose ahead of Reddick before the yellow was drawn again, this time for a spinning Ross Chastain (Trackhouse Racing).



On the final restart, Ty Gibbs (Joe Gibbs Racing) gave Reddick a shove and the #23 began to stretch its legs at the head of the field. Ultimately, Byron couldn't catch Reddick.

Byron was left to rue his lane choice.

“I will re-live that restart and what lane to choose overnight for sure,” Byron said.

“It seems like always as the leader you want to take the top, but I've gotten beat twice here by the bottom and I had the lead on the bottom barely over him.

“But he had a better car than us, he was a little bit faster. Second sucks, but really proud of the effort. I feel like we've been trying to put weeks together like this and this is a really good step.”

NASCAR continues on Sunday with the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

Results: NASCAR Cup Series, FireKeepers 400