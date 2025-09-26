The sanctioning body is weighing up whether to move away from the current playoffs format and return to a full-season points system, a method not used since 2003.

What began as a longshot proposal earlier this year has now gained real traction among some of the sport’s most influential voices.

When NASCAR’s Championship Format Committee first met in February, only one member suggested doing away with the playoffs altogether.

At the most recent meeting on September 17, that idea had gained considerable support, with multiple influential figures pushing for a return to the traditional system.

Others within the committee still favor some version of the playoffs, though modifications are being discussed to address long-standing criticism of the current setup.

Among the ideas floated are tweaks to how playoff points are awarded, increasing the value of wins, or even restructuring the final championship round.

Some believe a four-race finale could create a more balanced approach while keeping the stakes high.

At the same time, certain track presidents have argued that fan engagement spikes during playoff events, underscoring the importance of maintaining some kind of elimination or high-stakes format.

For NASCAR, the debate highlights the balance between tradition and spectacle.

A full-season points system rewards consistency and offers clarity to fans who prefer the straightforward approach of crowning a champion based on performance over 36 races.

On the other hand, the playoff format has been credited with generating drama, storylines, and increased interest in the closing weeks of the season.

The discussions will continue behind closed doors as the 2025 campaign winds toward its conclusion.

NASCAR officials, including managing director of communications Mike Forde, have stressed that no decision will be finalized until after this year’s champion is crowned at Phoenix on November 2.

Whatever path is chosen, the outcome will shape not only how future champions are determined but also the way teams, drivers, and fans experience the sport for years to come.

