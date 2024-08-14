Audio from Austin Dillon, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin and their respective crews has been released.

Dillon's spotter Brandon Benesch can be heard saying “I don't care how you do it” before wrecking Logano.

After rear-ending Logano, Benesh implores Dillon to come down and cover Hamlin before yelling “run him down, wreck him”.

Logano and Hamlin were left irate by the clash.

“That's a joke,” said Logano's crew chief Paul Wolfe.

Logano replied, “They (NASCAR) won't do anything. It's a f—— circus.”

Hamlin's crew chief Chris Gabehart was left incensed.

“That f—— piece of shit wrecked us to win. 100 percent. Absolutely tried to kill you to win.”

Watch the wild vision and listen to the calls in the video below.