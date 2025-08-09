The Kiwi is amid a rollercoaster first full season in the Cup Series that has seen dominant form on road courses paired with an ongoing steep learning curve on ovals.

Still, the peaks have clearly outweighed the troughs, with three road course wins for the season propelling van Gisbergen to the Play-Offs, and top of the list of foreign-born winners in NASCAR history.

Any doubts over his future in the series have now been put to bed, with Trackhouse Racing committing to multi-year contract extension.

“I feel like Trackhouse Racing is my home,” said SVG.

“Trackhouse gave me the opportunity to race at Chicago in 2023. That was just a one-race deal, and everything that has happened since then is because of the chance [team owner] Justin [Marks] took on me.

“The men and women at Trackhouse have helped me feel at home in this new challenge, and I’ve been loving every minute of it. We still have a lot of work to do, but I couldn’t be happier.”

Marks was overwhelming in his praise of van Gisbergen in the announcement of this new deal.

“We are getting to watch one of the superstars of racing,” said Marks.

“What we are asking him to do carries a high degree of difficulty. He’s moved to the other side of the world, learned a new form of racing and at times dominated the competition. He’s one of the greatest.”

Van Gisbergen is set to be teamed with current Trackhouse star Ross Chastain and rising star Connor Zilisch next season, with Daniel Suarez set to depart the squad at the end of this year.