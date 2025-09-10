The two Chevrolet Camaro drivers were spotted veering onto the grass on the inside of the circuit at Turn 3 on their way back to pit lane following the chequered flag.

While driving off the racing line to pick up rubber debris and add weight to the tyres is commonplace in various categories, the Trackhouse grass grab raised eyebrows.

It was immediately reported via team radio by Hendrick driver Alex Bowman, with Cup Series MD Brad Moran subsequently confirming NASCAR will speak with Trackhouse about it.

“We’ll be having some discussions with Trackhouse in management as well as their crew chiefs, and we’ll be giving all the teams some information regarding that this week,” Moran said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“It certainly caught our radar. We have rules that could put the teams in a real bad spot when we see that.

“So, we’ll make it pretty clear to them, moving forward, starting at Bristol what that means.”

Macbook keeps freezing, so here is a grainier video of Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen going through the grass multiple times coming to pit road after the race.

A 25th place finish at Gateway dropped van Gisbergen 15 points outside the cut line to make it through to the Round of 12 of the Playoffs with one race remaining in the Round of 16.

Trackhouse has revealed an eye-catching Wendy’s breakfast paint scheme for van Gisbergen’s #88 Camaro this weekend at Bristol.

