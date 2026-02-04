The younger Ambrose, a rising racing star in her own right, shook down the Stanley-backed Ford at Queensland Raceway today under the guidance of Warren Luff.

The shakedown comes ahead of a planned appearance at the Adelaide Motorsport Festival where Tabitha Ambrose will take the wheel of the car.

The car has significance for both the Ambrose family and Australian motorsport given it was a winner in Marcos’ hands at Watkins Glen during his groundbreaking stint in NASCAR.

The QR shakedown was mostly trouble free, except for a moment coming into Turn 7 where the throttle stuck open, an issue successfully navigated by Ambrose.

“It is a beast,” said Tabitha Ambrose.

Advertisements

“I have never driven anything like it. I have gone from 160 horsepower in the Formula Ford to 850 [horsepower].

“You just get to the corners so fast. One second you are on the exit of Turn 3 and the next you are braking into Turn 4.

“The biggest difference was definitely the braking. It is a big heavy car and you really have to get on the brake pedal.

“The H-pattern gearbox also took a little getting you to, but that all came reasonably quickly.

“Dad talked me through a lot of things this week, but Warren was terrific and really did an amazing job of guiding me through everything.

“Having the throttle stick open in my second stint certainly got my attention and there were a few smiles back in the pit lane when I arrived back with the car and engine in one piece.

“I have to thank everyone who made this possible and I cannot wait to cut some laps in Adelaide at the end of the month. I am sure the fans are going to love seeing and hearing this car in the flesh.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Speedcafe (@speedcafe)

Luff praised Ambrose for her efforts in a highly unfamiliar car.

“It is cool to be involved with days like today and with enthusiastic kids like Tabitha,” she said.

“She really listened and took everything on board and did everything that was asked of her.

“Having a throttle issue in one of these things the first time you are in the car is far from ideal, but she did exactly what was required, didn’t panic and got it back to us with any damage to the car or the engine.

“There is no doubt that she has learned a lot in her short motorsport career and is really passionate about making a career out of motorsport. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

“It is crazy to think that Marcos and I were sharing the Pirtek Falcon 21 years ago and here we are today running his first NASCAR Sprint Cup winner with one of his girls.”

Predictably, Marcos Ambrose was a proud father from afar.

“This is such a cool experience for Tabitha and means a lot to our family,” he said.

“We have to thank all the stakeholders for creating the whole experience and the organisers of the Adelaide Motorsport Festival for inviting us as their guests. It is shaping as a great event.

“It is no easy task to jump in a race car like a NASCAR Cup machine and keep it off the walls.

“Tabitha and I have spoken a lot about it since the idea of her driving the car was presented to us.

“I have been nervous all day and that’s probably why I stayed a couple of states away.

“She was always going to be in good hands with Warren and that proved to be the case.”

The Adelaide Motorsport Festival takes place on February 28-March 1.

For more of the latest NASCAR news and analysis, visit Speedcafe US