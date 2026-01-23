The two Ambroses are attending the event on behalf of event sponsor Repco and will appear together on stage in the Adelaide Marriott Grand Marquee.

The younger Ambrose, a promising racer in her own right, is also confirmed to be hitting the Victoria Park circuit in an ex-Marcos Ambrose Ford Fusion NASCAR that was a Cup Series winner at Watkins Glen.

She is set to test the car on February 4 under the supervision of Warren Luff ahead of her laps in Adelaide.

The Fusion will run as part of the American Muscle category at the festival.

The announcement also teases that Marcos himself will have his helmet bag with him, suggesting he too will take part in on-track activities.

The AMF takes place on February 28-March 1.

