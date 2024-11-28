The 26-year-old made his NASCAR debut in the Cup Series at the Sonoma road course in June, driving Richard Childress Racing’s part-time #33 entry.

Speedcafe understands Brown is aiming to return to RCR for races at the Circuit of the Americas and the Chicago street course.

The latter event propelled Shane van Gisbergen to global prominence in 2023 but clashed with the Townsville 500 this season, preventing any Supercars drivers from participating.

Featured Videos

Next year COTA falls between the opening two Supercars rounds on March 2, while Chicago takes place on July 6, a week before Townsville.

“Hopefully two NASCAR races. That’s the plan,” Brown confirmed on the latest episode of Supercars’ Drivers’ Only podcast.

“I’ll say one, but hopefully two if the car’s available.”

Brown explained that interest in the Chicago Cup race may leave him to tackle that event in the second-tier Xfinity Series.

“Chicago is one I want to do but a lot of the guys over there want to do it, so it’s [a matter of] if a car is available, a team is available,” he said.

“I’m waiting to hear on that one. That’d be awesome if I could try and do that, but I’d be happy to do Xfinity if I couldn’t get that. Obviously, Xfinity over there is pretty big.”

Ruled out are a return to Sonoma or a visit to NASCAR’s other famous road course, Watkins Glen, as those events clash with Supercars rounds at Townsville and Ipswich respectively.

Brown enjoyed a run on Chevrolet Racing’s simulator in the lead-up to his NASCAR debut at Sonoma and flew out of the blocks with the third-fastest time in practice.

He was then struck down by electrical issues in qualifying (24th) and the race, where he was scored 31st after dropping three laps.