NASCAR, 23XI Racing, and Front Row Motorsports have reached a significant agreement that the parties say will establish long-term stability and set the stage for meaningful growth across the sport.

The jointly negotiated resolution ends a period of legal tension and enables the industry to move forward with a unified focus on competition, value, and the future of stock car racing.

In a joint statement, the three sides emphasized that the agreement reinforces their shared commitment to maintaining a fair, equitable framework for participation in NASCAR’s premier division.

The arrangement is designed to support teams, partners, and sponsors while ensuring fans continue to enjoy uninterrupted access to top-tier racing.

With the matter now settled, all parties expressed optimism about working collaboratively with all chartered organizations on future events, sponsorship opportunities, and generational growth of the sport.

As part of the settlement, NASCAR will issue an amendment to existing charter holders outlining updated terms that include a form of “evergreen” charter structure, pending mutual agreement.

While specific financial details will not be released, the series characterized the amended system as one that strengthens long-term value for teams and aligns the competitive and economic interests of all sides.

Throughout the talks, NASCAR and the teams pointed to a shared desire to protect the sport’s foundation and position it for a stronger future.

In their statement, they thanked Judge Kenneth Bell, mediator Jeffrey Mishkin, and the jury that assisted in the process.

Michael Jordan, co-owner of 23XI Racing, framed the resolution as a commitment to progress and equity.

He said the case was always about ensuring that NASCAR’s evolution benefits everyone involved—teams, drivers, partners, employees, and fans.

With structural changes that strengthen team equity and create a larger voice in decision-making, Jordan said he believes the sport is now positioned for long-term growth.

“I’m excited to watch our teams get back on the track and compete hard in 2026,” he said.

Denny Hamlin, Jordan’s partner at 23XI Racing, echoed that sentiment, noting his lifelong connection to the sport as both a driver and team owner.

Hamlin said that taking a public stand was difficult but necessary, believing it would lead to a more stable and sustainable future across the industry.

He expressed pride in the progress made and said he is ready to “move forward together and build the stronger future this sport deserves.”

Front Row Motorsports owner Bob Jenkins said the agreement marks a pivotal step after more than two decades in NASCAR.

He called the new framework a major step toward fairness for teams, drivers, and sponsors, while ensuring competitive integrity remains strong.

Jenkins said the change allows teams to build long-term value and ensures they have a meaningful voice in shaping NASCAR’s future.

Curtis Polk, co-owner of 23XI Racing and a member of the Team Negotiating Committee, said the settlement advances the committee’s goal of crafting an economic model that is more equitable, sustainable, and transparent.

He pointed to notable progress toward the group’s “Four Pillars” and said the updated system better aligns NASCAR with its chartered teams while supporting future growth for all stakeholders.

NASCAR CEO and Chairman Jim France said the outcome strengthens the sport’s ability to deliver memorable racing moments to fans, something he noted has been central to

NASCAR’s mission since its founding in 1948. France said the charter system, introduced in 2016, has proven vital to team operations and the overall quality of competition.

The new agreement, he added, reinforces NASCAR’s commitment to enhancing that value and ensures fans will continue to enjoy the highest level of stock car racing for generations.

France also emphasized the sport’s eagerness to shift its collective focus toward the 78th season, which will begin with the 2026 Daytona 500 on February 15.

The resolution marks one of the most consequential moments in the modern charter era.

While many details remain confidential, teams and officials agree that the outcome strengthens NASCAR’s economic ecosystem and opens the door to a more collaborative future.

With unity restored and a long-term framework in place, the sport now turns its attention back to the track—and to the opportunities ahead.