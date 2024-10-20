The Kaulig Racing driver bemoaned a loose Chevrolet Camaro but that was the least of his concerns when his engine began to hemorrhage in Stage 1.

Just 31 laps into the race, van Gisbergen pitted.

Van Gisbergen radioed to his team, “I’ve got fuel pressure problems. What do I do?”

Kaulig Racing told the #97 driver to continue before the issue worsened.

“Engine’s dying. I’ve got no power,” he said.

The team attempted to get the engine restarted in the pit lane but eventually pulled the car behind the pit wall to resolve the problem.

“It’s not running,” said van Gisbergen.

“The fuel pressure is maxed out. Now it’s dying.”

The team changed the fuel pump and regulator, losing time and valuable laps.

The issue was eventually addressed and van Gisbergen returned to the race 34 laps down.

However, as soon as van Gisbergen was back on track, he reported a misfire and he returned to the pit lane and parked the car. Work continued on the car to remedy the issue, including a new carburettor.

Van Gisbergen returned to the race in time for the start of Stage 2.