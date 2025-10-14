The new one-make series will debut as part of the SRO Motorsports Australia-promoted Shannons SpeedSeries program in 2026.

The deal expands Michelin’s presence in Australia, which includes Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia and Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge.

“The Michelin and Ford Racing brands are synonymous with racing heritage, with an alignment and history that runs deep with our brands,” said David Laing, Michelin Australia marketing manager.

“Together, we’ve achieved success in the FIA World Rally Championship, 24 Hours of Le Mans, the IMSA Ford Mustang Challenge and now, we celebrate the introduction of Mustang Cup Australia.

“For Michelin, as a global leader in mobility and motorsport, our mission is to deliver a premium tyre for the category that enhances the competitive edge of the series, empowers teams and thrills fans, while supporting long-term growth of the Mustang Cup in Australia.

“Michelin are thrilled to be supporting the competitors and teams set to join this category and look forward to seeing the Mustang Cup Australia series in action across 2026.”

Driving Solutions will promote Mustang Cup Australia with a six-round series alongside GT World Challenge Australia.

“We are excited to welcome Michelin as a trusted partner,” said Mustang Cup Australia series manager Liam Curkpatrick.

“We had an excellent response to the tyre tender process and we had a great number of very competitive options, but for us, Michelin was the best fit for our ambitions with this category.

“Partnering with Michelin marks a strategic step forward in our journey. Their global expertise, experience with the Mustang Dark Horse R race car and commitment to excellence align with our goals.

“There are some really exciting initiatives coming that Michelin will be a driving force behind, which we’re looking forward to working with David and team in bringing these to life.”