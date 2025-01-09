The new-look calendar features sweeping changes with Mount Panorama, Queensland Raceway, Townsville, Phillip Island, and Gold Coast all notable year-on-year omissions.

Aussie Racing Cars featured exclusively on Supercars events in 2024 but will split its calendar across promoters in 2025.

The calendar will begin at Sydney Motorsport Park on March 21-23 as part of the Motorsport Australia promoted Trophy Tour.

Featured Videos

The series joins Supercars for the Tasmania Super 440 at Symmons Plains Raceway on May 9-11 before heading to Wanneroo Raceway for the Perth Super 440 on June 6-8.

The series will play support to GT World Challenge Australia at Sandown Raceway on July 25-27 at what marks the midway point in the calendar.

Supercars’ first endurance event at The Bend will feature a stacked support card including the Aussie Racing Cars on September 12-14. That weekend will also include the return of the TCR World Tour.

The penultimate Aussie Racing Cars round sees the series head to One Raceway on October 3-5 in support of the Australian Superbike Championship.

Then the series will conclude at the Adelaide Parklands Circuit on November 27-30 for the Supercars Adelaide Grand Final.

Aussie Racing Cars category manager Brad Ward hailed the new-look calendar.

“The 25th edition of the Super Series is shaping up to be one of the biggest yet, with unprecedented competitor numbers,” said Ward.

“In 2024, we consistently fielded the largest grids of any major national category and judging by the overwhelming interest for 2025, combined with the fantastic mix of events just announced I’m confident we’ll see another year of capacity grids.

“To support our strong contingent of South Australian teams, I’m particularly excited about travelling to Adelaide twice. First at The Bend Supercars event, then for the grand finale at the VAILO Adelaide 500.

“Additionally, the completely revamped and bi-directional One Raceway is a track I’m eager to revisit in 2025.

“The calendar also features two long-haul trips to Tasmania and Perth. Symmons Plains has become a staple in the ARC series that perfectly suits our ‘pocket rockets’.

“We’ll then support Supercars at Carco.com.au Raceway one final time before ushering in a new era with the inaugural Perth street circuit event in 2026.

“This year’s schedule offers an incredible variety of venues and opportunities to showcase the category. I can’t wait to see more than 40 Aussie Racing Cars take to the track in Sydney for Round 1 of the 2025 Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series.”

2025 Aussie Racing Cars calendar

Round 1 – Sydney Motorsport Park – March 21-23

Round 2 – Symmons Plains – May 9-11

Round 3 – Wanneroo Raceway – June 6-8

Round 4 – Sandown Raceway – Round 5

Round 5 – The Bend Motorsport Park – September 12-14

Round 6 – One Raceway – October 3-5

Round 7 – Adelaide Parklands Circuit – November 27-30