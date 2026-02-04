The move was put into motion mid way through the 2025 season by the late Garry Rogers himself, whose own racing career included a decades-long relationship with the Holden brand.

Since first entering Trans Am in 2021, GRM have solely fielded Ford Mustangs, claiming back to back titles in 2022 and 2023 with Nathan Herne and James Moffat.

The 2025 Trans Am season was dominated by Mustangs, taking 17 of the top 20 spots in the championship standings.

The Trans Am category is built upon a single chassis, with a control engine and three distinct body shapes – the Chevrolet Camaro, Ford Mustang, and Dodge Challenger.

While the Mustang has emerged recently as the hot favourite, GRM director Barry Rogers is out to prove the Camaro’s potential.

“One of the main reasons behind the switch was due to the sheer number of Mustangs in the series,” said Rogers.

“We thought that with the supposed domination of those cars it would be good for the series, and as a challenge for the team, to get some more Camaros into the field and get them running up the front.”

“With Dad [Garry Rogers], we spoke on it around June last year and that’s when we ordered the cars. He was always a GM man at heart, so this is something he was really excited to see happen and I’m really proud to take GRM back in that direction this year.”

GRM’s full driver line-up for the 2026 season will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 2026 Trico Trans Am series commences at the Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour from April 3-5.