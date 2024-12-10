The Australian Super Tin Tops Championship, formally Australian Super TT Championship, has announced a change in ownership and management.

With the promise to usher in a new era for both participants and fans of the series, DPR33 Pty Ltd have acquired the category from the Benalla Auto Club. The new owners want to build the championship as a viable national series under AASA sanctioning.

The Category Manager will be 2024 Australian Super TT Champion, Cory Gillett with the help from DPR33 and a handful of experienced category competitors.

Featured Videos

“I am honoured to take on the category management of Australian Super Tin Top Championship. We have cool cars, with lots of diversity, from V8 Nissans like mine to turbo four-wheel drives to Nissan Pulsars and super six cylinder cars,” Gillett enthused.

“We already have a fantastic competitor base who love going racing and comradery between competitors is awesome. We want to provide a national series for them to race in with TV coverage to showcase our class and sponsors.

“We could only provide this with the backing of DPR33 Pty Ltd. Our vision is to provide a professional and fun four to five round national series with four classes competing providing class battles through the field.”

Under the new ownership, the Australian Super Tin Tops Championship will see a series of developments. It will include a new class structure and points system, simplified rules, website and YouTube channel, expanded sponsorship and partnership opportunities, and greater competitor social interaction.

The class caters for highly modified vehicles and bridges the gap between Production Cars and Sports Sedans while the cars maintain the original production chassis. The classes Include Supreme (under 2.2-litre, Super 6 (six cylinder under 4.1-litre), Ultimate (2.2-4.4-litre), and Outlaw (4.4-7.0-litre).