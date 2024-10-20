Norris’ initial lap in Qualifying 3 proved the time to beat, while a late crash from George Russell meant none of his rivals were afforded a second lap.

Russell crashed at the penultimate corner as the chequered flag waved, ended a tough session for Mercedes after Lewis Hamilton was eliminated in Qualifying 1.

Oscar Piastri will start the race from fifth while Liam Lawson progressed to Q2 before opting not to set a lap – though his effort in Q1 proved quite the statement.

More than a dozen cars queued at pit exit well ahead of the session beginning as teams looked to shed some temperature, and pressure, from their tyres.

Some of them simply scrubbed tyres, touring around and returning to the pits once the green light was illuminated at pit exit.

Lando Norris set the early pace while Charles Leclerc had his initial lap, a 1:34.913s, after running wide at Turn 9.

Norris had managed a 1:34.029s, suggesting Leclerc’s lap was anything but an effort lap.

Verstappen moved the needle with a 1:33.690s to move onto provisional pole while his Red Bull Racing team-mate, Sergio Perez, recorded an identical time to Norris.

The Dutchman had proved rapid in the 19-lap Sprint earlier in the day, with little work having taken place on his car since.

None of those early laps were good enough; Nico Hulkenberg came within 0.18s of Verstappen’s best to slot the Haas into second, which became third when Pierre Gasly went fastest on a 1:33.550s.

A second push lap, set with six minutes remaining, moved Leclerc to the top of the timesheets.

The Ferrari driver set a personal best through the first split before going fastest of anyone through the middle third of the lap to complete it 0.309s clear at the top of the timesheets.

Soon after, Norris set another lap to climb from ninth to fourth with a 1:33.616s.

Sitting 17th with three minutes remaining, George Russell began his final flying lap as much of the field emerged from the pit lane.

He moved up to third with his lap, a 1:33.536s.

Across the garage, Hamilton couldn’t improve, his 1:34.154s leaving him stranded in 16th after running wide at Turn 12.

It was a surprise result with much expected, at least over a single lap, of the Mercedes.

Things got worse for the seven-time champ as others improved, bumping him down to 19th on the grid.

He was, therefore, eliminated together with Alex Albon, Franco Colapinto, Valtteri Bottas, and Zhou Guanyu.

At the other end of the timesheets, Verstappen headed the session from Leclerc and an impressive performance from Liam Lawson.

Verstappen and the two Ferrari drivers started Q2 on used tyres, while Lawson ventured out purely to scrub a set – the New Zealander set to start from the rear of the grid for the grand prix after taking new power unit elements.

The initial lap from Verstappen was a 1:33.052s, largely on par with the time he’d managed in Qualifying 1.

Norris bettered that effort by two-tenths while his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri Verstappen was third fastest.

Five minutes from the end of the session, Verstappen headed back out – out of sequence with the bulk of the field which remained in the lane for another minute.

On new rubber, the Red Bull Racing driver shot back to the top of the timesheets with a 1:32.584s.

That left him 0.267s faster than Norris with two minutes remaining.

At RB, Lawson was employed for the benefit of Tsunoda, offering the Japanese driver a slipstream down the back straight, helping him to ninth fastest (as he completed the lap) with a 1:33.506s.

Lawson didn’t set a time; there was no point given his rear-of-grid penalty.

It left the Kiwi the first man out of the segment, joined on the sidelines by Lance Stroll, Esteban Ocon, Nico Hulkenberg, and ultimately Tsunoda who was bumped to 11th as Fernando Alonso improved as the chequered flag waved.

Sainz ended the segment second fastest ahead of Norris, with Leclerc fourth and Sergio Perez fifth ahead of Piastri.

Qualifying 3 started with a strong lap from Norris with a 1:32.330s, half a second faster than he’d managed in Q2.

Verstappen couldn’t better it, falling 0.031s short of the McLaren.

Sainz was third best from Leclerc and Piastri, the Australian logging a 1:32.950s – only a tenth quicker than his Q2 lap.

With five minutes remaining, Alonso began his only flying lap, the Aston Martin driver running characteristically out of sequence. He was the only car on track as he did so.

It was anything but stellar, the Spaniard clocking a 1:33.309s that left him faster only than Kevin Magnussen – though Perez had no time after his initial lap was deleted for track limits.

As the field headed back out for its final run, Gasly was sent out of the garage into the path of Verstappen in pit lane, who was forced to take avoiding action.

The Dutchman started his final lap with 50 seconds remaining, though it mattered not as Russell crashed at the penultimate corner.

It drew the yellow flags, forcing all drivers on track to slow in that segment and effectively ended it as a competitive session.

Russell suffered a snap of oversteer as he negotiated the left-hander, spearing off the track and into the tec pro barrier to draw the double waved yellows.

That confirmed Norris on pole position, robbing the session of its crescendo.

Second on the grid was Verstappen, then Sainz, Leclerc, Piastri, Russell, Gasly, Alonso, Magnussen, and Perez who failed to record a Qualifying 3 lap.