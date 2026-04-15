The team will instead run as Paul Weel Motorsport, with the owner-driver to be joined by Rob MacCachren.

Weel has also decided to ditch #46 in favour of MacCachren’s “iconic” #11 that he has become synonymous with.

MacCachren has seven Baja 1000 wins to his name and 17 SCORE International off-road wins in Trophy Trucks.

Weel announced the changes via social media, which come after Toby Price’s decision to take a sabbatical from desert racing and former navigator Brent Bauman’s resignation.

“After a great deal of reflection over the past few weeks, I am excited to share that Paul Weel Motorsport will be teaming up with Rob MacCachren for the remainder of the 2026 SCORE International Championship,” Weel wrote.

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“The team will be rebranding to Paul Weel Motorsport and adopting Rob’s iconic Number 11. A number that has achieved so much down the Baja Peninsula, and it is an absolute honour for us to carry it forward.”

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Weel hailed MacCachren as the “real deal” who “brings a level of knowledge, experience and credibility that I believe will be invaluable to this program.”

“I have been doing this for a very long time and I honestly do not think I have ever felt this level of excitement,” said MacCachren.

“Paul has built something very special here and I cannot wait to get behind the wheel of the Gen 2. I am grateful for this opportunity and I am ready to go to work.”

With the departure of Price, Red Bull has also parted company.

“Before anything else, I want to take a moment to sincerely thank Red Bull USA for their incredible support throughout our partnership,” Weel added.

“It was an honour to wear the Red Bull helmet and represent a brand with such deep roots within my own family. A full-circle moment and a partnership I will never forget. Thank you.

Weel also confirmed that he has acquired a new, second-generation Mason Motorsport-prepared Trophy Truck.

“I can tell you it is an unbelievable machine,” said Weel.

“Rob has yet to get behind the wheel, which is something we are all very much looking forward to.

“We are set to line up together at the Baja 500 in June and preparations are well underway.

“To all our partners who have stood by us through this challenging time, thank you.

“We appreciate it and are looking forward to getting back to business.”

SCORE International continues with the 58th Baja 500 on June 3-7.

Price, meanwhile, competed in Rally Otago in a new Toyota GR Yaris Cup where he finished 15th overall.

Price will continue his rallying exploits with Rally Queensland on April 17-19.