Off-road racing promoter SCORE International issued a statement on Tuesday confirming the Team Australia entry had been scratched from the result.

Although the statement did not detail the exact nature of the incident, Price and Bauman were implicated in claims of sabotage.

Footage and images circulated online showing rocks had been stacked on parts of the course during pre-running, with a driver alleged to be Price near the scene.

“Following the review of evidence submitted to SCORE International regarding an incident that occurred during pre-running on Friday, March 27 near Race Mile 52 of the SCORE San Felipe 250, the SCORE Competition Review Board (CRB) has issued a disqualification to driver of record of the SCORE Trophy Truck #46 Toby Price and the navigator Brent Bauman for unsportsmanlike conduct,” a statement from SCORE International read.

“After evaluating all materials provided, the CRB concluded that the actions in question were attributable to Toby Price and Brent Bauman.

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“The CRB, comprised of active and retired SCORE racers across multiple classes, reached this decision collectively based on the information available.

“SCORE International supports the Competition Review Board’s decision and will continue to enforce the standards that define this sport and its competitors.”

After the disqualification, team boss Paul Weel issued a statement confirming an internal investigation.

“As a team owner, the safety of every competitor on the race course is very important to me,” said Weel on Monday.

“I have invested significantly in off-road racing because I believe in it and everything I do within motorsport is built on those values.

“I don’t condone any of the conduct that has been alleged. I want to be transparent that I will be carrying out my own internal review due to the fact that I was not present.

“This will be based on the information and evidence that has been presented to me.

“I respect the decision handed down by the Competition Review Board and acknowledge the process they have followed. That process exists for a reason.

“What I can speak to with complete confidence is the standard I hold this team to.

“That standard has not changed and it will not change. I will continue to do what is right by this sport, by my team, and by the competitors who I share the course with.”

Less than 24 hours later, Weel announced that Bauman had resigned.

“Following the release of the CRB findings by SCORE International today and the preliminary findings of our internal investigation I have been offered Brent Bauman’s resignation,” Weel said on Tuesday.

“This has been accepted effective immediately. I have invested significantly in this team and will continue to hold it to a high standard.

“I understand that Brent is enduring significant personal circumstances at present and wish him all the best in dealing with this going forward.”

Team Australia was started by Toby Price and Paul Weel to race in the SCORE International Off-Road Championship.

Price qualified 31st overall before finishing eighth in class and 17th outright. Luke ‘The Luke’ McMillin won the San Felipe 250.