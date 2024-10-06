After his win in Race 1 on Saturday, he finished Sunday with two seconds and victory in the last race. It was enough to edge out Rob Boaden and Ivan Vantagiato for overall honours.

Paine’s run of victories came to an end in the second race where he finished a close second to Boaden. In wet conditions, pole sitter Paine was slow away and trailed Geoff Connell, Vantagiato and Boaden to Turn 1.

By the end of the first lap, Boaden was third as Vantagiato had a moment and had dropped to ninth. A lap later and it was Boaden in front, from Paine and Connell. The first two eased away for a tight finish, split by 0.14s. A slight overshot at Turn 9 cost Connell as Josh Thomas slipped by. Behind them Vantagiato recovered to fifth as he passed Steve Devjak on the last lap.

The reverse top 10 Race 3 was led by Diesel Thomas who built a substantial lead until an engine drama slowed him and literally stopped him in his tracks on the exit to Turn 4. He was tagged by Derwent and Paine, both of whom couldn’t avoid him.

Derwent held off Paine for the win while Ayrton Filippi took third over Vantagiato, Boaden, Connell, Josh Thomas, Liam Hall, Shad Hassen and Paul Spiteri.

Paine led the last race from midway through the first lap, when he grabbed the lead off Boaden at Turn 7, to the flag. Vantagiato progressed from fourth to second, just in front of Connell and Devjak while Boaden held off Derwent for fifth. Josh Thomas was next ahead of Hall, Jamie Canellis and Filippi who spun earlier when sixth.

Ahead of the final round at One Raceway, Paine (366) has a 14 point advantage over Boaden with Connell next ahead of Vantagiato and Derwent.